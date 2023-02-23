FleetPride acquires Georgia service center

TAM Truck & Trailer Service is now part of the FleetPride Inc. network of more than 300 locations, 80-plus service centers and five distribution centers.

Last year, Irving, Texas-based FleetPride made a total of 12 acquisitions.

This is the second acquisition for the company in 2023. That acquisition of TML Truck & Trailer Repair in Ocala, Fla., was announced by FleetPride in January.

“TAM Truck & Trailer Service comes to us with more than 30 years of experience,” Mike Harris, FleetPride senior vice president of sales and operations, said in a statement. “We share a great amount of synergy including our values on people, integrity and focus on customer service.”

Operating since 2008, TAM Truck & Trailer Service is a family-owned business providing specialized trailer service and repairs, heavy-duty truck and trailer part sales, mobile on-site maintenance and shop semitrailer repairs.

“We’re excited to join FleetPride and look forward to being able to expand the service we offer our customers,” Travis Maddox, owner of TAM Truck & Trailer Service, said in a FleetPride news release. “This acquisition provides unique opportunities for both our customers and team members.”

FleetPride is the nation’s largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service provider in the independent heavy-duty aftermarket, said the company news release. LL

