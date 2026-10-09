Five veterans, one Kenworth: Transition Trucking names finalists

Only five nominees remain as the 2026 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence award nears the public voting portion of the program.

Fastport, Kenworth and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes program announced this year’s finalists during an event at the Kenworth manufacturing plant in Chillicothe, Ohio.

“The Transition Trucking award campaign continues to spotlight the extraordinary contributions veterans are making in the transportation industry,” said Eric Eversole, president of Hiring Our Heroes and vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “These five finalists show transitioning service members exactly what a trucking career can offer, and how quickly it can be built.”

2026 Transition Trucking finalists

Mohammad Arzola, U.S. Marine Corps, Patriot Group International

Monica Brooks-Buck, U.S. Army, Werner Enterprises

Daniel Doss, U.S. Air Force, Melton Truck Lines

Brandon Ward, U.S. Navy, Werner Enterprises

Gary W. Williams, U.S. Army, Stevens Transport

A state-of-the-art Kenworth T680 truck will be awarded to this year’s winner. The runner-up will win $10,000, and the remaining finalists will each receive $5,000.

Each finalist will also receive prize packs from OOIDA, Truck Parking Club and Road Dog Care Co.

“These five finalists carry the leadership and judgment that define a military career into the driver’s seat, and they have done it in their first year on the road,” said Sarah Abernethy, Kenworth’s director of marketing communications.

Public voting for this year’s Transition Trucking program will begin on Nov. 1 and remain open through Nov. 11.

Following the public vote, the selection committee will determine the winner, who will be announced at the Veteran Ready Summit at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point on Dec. 15.

The Transition Trucking award was established in 2016 to honor the achievements of military veterans making the transition to the trucking industry.

To learn more about the program or read about previous winners, visit TransitionTrucking.org. LL