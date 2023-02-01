Five states pursue rule changes to accommodate truck platooning

Measures in statehouses around the country would revise rules on the use of autonomous large vehicles, and other changes to accommodate driver-assistive truck platooning technology.

There are 30 states that have acted to allow autonomous vehicles through legislation, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Another six states allow testing of affected vehicles that operate without a driver through executive order. Five more states allow autonomous vehicles via legislation and executive order.

The rule changes often require amendments to the following distance rules for large vehicles.

Advocates say truck platooning saves fuel, reduces traffic congestion and improves highway safety. Some supporters acknowledge it works best on relatively flat, divided highways outside of populated areas.

Critics question how automated vehicles and traditional vehicles will interact on roadways. Others doubt that widespread use of the technology is realistic.

In addition, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s John A. Volpe National Transportation Systems Center reports that Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations are likely to get in the way of automated technology.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association recognizes that the rapid development of autonomous technology has a lot of potential. However, the Association points out the technology poses challenges as it relates to commercial vehicles and highway safety.

Indiana

Indiana law authorizes automated vehicle platooning to operate “at speeds and following distances that are faster and closer than would be reasonable and prudent without electronic coordination.”

A Senate bill, SB141, would expand statute to specify that a person may not operate an automated vehicle on a highway unless a human operator is physically present in the affected vehicle.

Operators must also meet all state and federal qualifications to operate a vehicle and an automated vehicle.

The bill is in the Senate Homeland Security and Transportation Committee.

Kentucky

One Kentucky House bill would amend the state’s requirement for truck platooning.

The state authorizes truck platooning. The rule excludes the trailing vehicle in the platoon from the state’s 2-second rule for following distance, regardless of speed.

Additionally, a human driver is required to be behind the wheel of a trailing platoon vehicle.

The bill, HB135, would authorize only the lead vehicle in the platoon to have a human driver behind the wheel. A requirement is included that trailing vehicles be fully engaged.

The bill is in the House Committee on Committees.

Mississippi

Bills in the Mississippi House and Senate would revise truck platooning rules.

State law exempts platooning vehicles from the 300-feet following distance minimum while traveling on divided multiple-lane highways in each direction. Platoons would be limited to two trucks.

The state Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Safety are required to approve any plans for platooning operations.

HB1003 and SB2569 would amend statute to permit operation of platoons of state roadways without a human driver in trailing vehicles.

A requirement is included that affected vehicles must be fully engaged to operate without a human driver behind the wheel.

The bills are in committee.

Missouri

A pair of Missouri Senate bills would authorize self-driving truck operations on roadways around the state.

Both bills, HB624 and SB188, would allow a group of individual vehicles to use utilize vehicle-to-vehicle communications to travel uniformly at electronically coordinated speeds.

The bills also address following distances of affected vehicles.

State law prohibits large vehicles from following another such vehicle within 300 feet on a highway.

The legislation would exempt from the following distance rule vehicles not in the lead in platoons.

Both bills await assignment to committee.

Tennessee

Two Tennessee bills would change the requirements for drivers of commercial vehicles in a platoon.

State law authorizes a person to operate a platoon on state roadways if certain conditions are met, including the requirement the operator behind the wheel of each commercial vehicle in the platoon holds a valid CDL.

The bill, HB139/SB83, would amend statute to require only the operator behind the wheel of the lead platoon vehicle to have an appropriately endorsed CDL.

Both bills are in committee. LL

