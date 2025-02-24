Five states consider weigh-in-motion programs, weigh station operation

Statehouse legislation around the nation would create weigh-in-motion programs. Related efforts elsewhere focus on funding for weigh stations.

Weigh-in-motion devices capture axle weights and the gross vehicle weight of moving trucks. Vehicles do not need to be stopped to be weighed.

Advocates have said the technology offers a more efficient method to weigh vehicles and provides useful data.

In 2023, New York authorized a first-in-the-nation truck weight enforcement rule. The law permits an automated enforcement program on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association believes the devices are problematic.

Doug Morris, OOIDA director of state government affairs, said states have looked into enforcing weigh-in-motion violations but have found that the weights measured do not fall within scientific weight tolerances or standards.

New Jersey

In New Jersey, the Senate Transportation Committee voted to advance a bill to expand enforcement options from traditional weigh stations.

The Garden State maintains weigh-in-motion sites on various types of roadway classifications.

Sponsored by Sen. Patrick Diegnan, D-Middlesex, the bill would require the New Jersey Department of Transportation in consultation with the Department of Law and Public Safety to establish a weigh-in-motion program for certain bridges.

“The problem of overweight cargo trucks on our roadways is much worse than most people realize,” Diegnan said in prepared remarks.

He added that nearly a quarter of all trucks in the state exceed the 80,000-pound federal limit.

“The passage of this legislation would ensure that all trucks are operating within the legal limit, as well as reduce traffic and wait times for truck drivers and law enforcement officers, who would no longer need to stop at a traditional weighing station,” he said.

The program would require the placement and use of weigh-in-motion stations to monitor vehicle weight as vehicles approach bridges that are categorized as poor by the National Bridge Inventory.

Each system would include a scale, at least one camera, signage to indicate modified speed limits as needed and other equipment deemed necessary.

The committee amended the bill to include a provision to clarify that a violation does not occur if the weight of the vehicle exceeds a weight threshold by no more than 5%. Additionally, if a weigh-in-motion system does not find a vehicle to be in violation, the vehicle is permitted to bypass a weigh station.

The bill, S745, has moved to the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee. An identical Assembly bill, A4196, is in the Assembly Transportation and Independent Authorities Committee.

Connecticut

Multiple Connecticut bills cover truck weight enforcement.

The Joint Committee on Transportation met recently to discuss one bill to expand weigh-in-motion systems in the state.

Rep. Jaime Foster, D-Ellington, told the committee the systems would provide a more stable transportation revenue source. She added that the systems make it more difficult for truck drivers to avoid weigh station inspection by switching routes.

The pursuit is met with resistance from the Connecticut DOT and the Motor Transportation Association of Connecticut.

CTDOT Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto told committee members his agency does not have the funding or staff resources to undertake such an expansive program. He added that the agency’s role in commercial vehicle weight regulation is “limited.”

“Additional funding would be needed to accomplish the intent of this bill,” Eucalitto said.

John Blair, MTAC president, explained to legislators that weigh-in-motion systems are not accurate enough to be used for direct enforcement.

“(Weigh-in-motion systems) are widely known for being inaccurate in verifying a commercial vehicle’s weight and ultimately lead to skewed readings, increased costs and untold number of inefficiencies,” Blair stated. “Legally, (weigh-in-motion systems) fall short in meeting the legal and regulatory standards for weighing commercial vehicles accurately.”

The bill, HB5241, remains in committee.

Another bill in the Transportation Committee would prohibit law enforcement from assessing certain fines against an owner or operator of a commercial vehicle while weigh stations are closed.

Sponsored by Rep. Tom O’Dea, R-New Canaan, HB6684 would prohibit violations for parking on the shoulder of a highway or operating an overweight truck “until such time as the weigh stations are open and parking is available at such weigh stations.”

Alabama

An Alabama Senate bill on the move would require state troopers to escort overweight trucks to a permanent platform scale.

State law permits portable scales to be used to enforce weight limits.

The bill, SB110, includes a provision to allow a truck driver to challenge the accuracy of portable scales. In such circumstances, the operator could request that an enforcement officer accompany the truck and driver to the nearest platform scales certified by the state.

If an enforcement officer fails to accompany the truck and driver to platform scales within 30 minutes or the axle weights or gross weight of the vehicle is shown by the platform scales to be within the legal limits, including the allowable load tolerance, the truck driver would not be in violation. If a citation had been issued beforehand, it would be considered void.

Critics have said the bill would limit enforcement by requiring state troopers to escort overweight trucks to permanent scales. As a result, roadside safety inspection of other trucks would be halted for extended periods.

SB110 awaits further consideration in the chamber. The House version, HB204, is in the House Transportation, Utilities and Infrastructure Committee.

Arizona

One Arizona bill calls for the addition of a weigh station north of Flagstaff.

The state has 16 ports of entry operating throughout the state.

Passage of SB1568 would direct AZDOT to open a weigh station near the city of Cameron. The bill states that the location would be on the site of the former agricultural and horticultural inspection station on U.S. 89.

The weigh station would be required to be operational within two years.

Oklahoma

In Oklahoma, a Senate bill would create a weigh station improvement fund.

Currently, motor vehicle collections are apportioned to the state’s general revenue fund.

SB122 would route the first $10 million to a new Weigh Station Improvement Revolving Fund. Additional revenue would go to the general revenue fund.

The Oklahoma DOT said the $10 million allocation to the revolving fund would support the Size and Weights Permitting Office, port of entry and weigh station infrastructure construction, operation and maintenance.

The bill has advanced from the Senate Aeronautics and Transportation Committee. It awaits further consideration in the Senate Appropriations Committee. LL

