Five ELDs get the boot as FMCSA cracks down on noncompliant devices

As the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration continues to crack down on non-compliant electronic logging devices, the agency has removed five ELDs from its approved list.

Last week, FMCSA announced it had added the following devices to the list of revoked ELDs:

Ontime Logs PT (Model Number: OTL100; ELD Identifier: c3ac23)

Green Light ELD (Model Number: PT30, IOSiX; ELD Identifier: GLEHOS)

Sahara ELD (Model Number: GDELD1000; ELD Identifier: SAHELD)

USFAST (ELD Model Number: USFASTELD1; ELD Identifier: UFE021)

ELDWISE (Model Number: EWS; ELD Identifier: EWS092)

According to FMCSA, the five devices were placed on the revoked list for “failure to meet the minimum requirements” outlined in Title 49 CFR Appendix A to Subpart B of Part 395, which establishes functional specifications for all ELDs. The exact reason the devices were removed was not disclosed.

For those using any of the revoked electronic logging devices, you will have until Jan. 20 to replace the ELD with a compliant device from FMCSA’s approved list. Failing to do so by the deadline will result in a “no record-of-duty” status and being placed out of service.

In the meantime, the agency said that drivers currently using any of the recently revoked ELDs should “revert to using paper logs or logging software” to record their hours-of-service data.

Electronic logging devices can be added back to the approved list if “the ELD provider corrects all identified deficiencies.” Despite this, FMCSA said it “strongly encourages” carriers to be proactive in replacing their current devices, “in the event that the deficiencies are not addressed by the ELD providers.”

FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs said the removal of the five electronic logging devices is part of the agency’s continued undertaking to ensure ELDs meet federal guidelines.

“This action reinforces FMCSA’s commitment to ensuring that every ELD used on America’s roadways meets federal standards and supports safe, compliant operations. Removing devices that fail to meet these requirements protects drivers, carriers, and the traveling public,” Barrs said in a statement. “We will continue to take decisive steps to maintain the integrity of the ELD marketplace and uphold the safety mission entrusted to us.”

The renewed focus on ferreting out non-compliant ELDs is reflected by the number of devices removed by the agency in 2025. Including the most recent revocations, the total number of devices removed by FMCSA this year now sits at 31.

While that number might seem somewhat low, it marks a significant increase from previous years. In comparison, the agency placed just nine devices on the revoked list last year, with one device reinstated after removal. In 2023, FMCSA placed 14 ELDs on the revoked list, with four devices subsequently reinstated.

There are currently 1,013 devices on the agency’s registered ELDs list – all of which are self-certified by the manufacturer as being compliant with federal regulations. The agency does not endorse any of the devices on the registered list.

In addition to allowing self-certification, the FMCSA also allows ELD manufacturers to self-revoke non-compliant devices. There are currently 308 electronic logging devices on the revoked list. Of those, only 70 were added by the agency, with the remaining 238 devices carrying a status of self-revoked.

Many within the industry have been critical of the self-certification process for electronic logging devices.

In November 2022, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association urged the agency to establish a comprehensive certification process when it comes to electronic logging devices, saying it has become “abundantly clear” that the current self-certification process has been a “major disservice to motor carriers.”

It appears that an overhaul might be on the horizon. In September, during the Guilty By Association Truck Show, FMCSA Senior Policy Advisor Michael Hampton said the agency would be implementing a more thorough vetting process for ELDs.

While Hampton did not expand on the specifics of how the agency plans to go about this, he said the new process will help prevent faulty or vulnerable devices from reaching the market in the first place. LL