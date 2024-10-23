First phase of Interstate 49 extension in Arkansas announced

Details of an Interstate 49 extension project in Arkansas, to be completed in four phases, were recently announced by the state’s department of transportation.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the first portion of the extension project will include a three-mile stretch of I-49 between state Highway 22 and Gun Club Road.

The complete 14-mile, I-49 extension is an effort to complete the transcontinental corridor, connecting the Gulf Coast with the central U.S. and Canada.

This north-south corridor will also connect six of the nation’s east-west National Highway Freight Network routes, the Arkansas DOT said in a news release.

A new bridge across the Arkansas River as well as four new interchanges highlight the project.

“This project, particularly the I-49 Arkansas River bridge, is a significant milestone toward our goal of completing the I-49 corridor from Fort Smith to Texarkana,” Arkansas Highway Commissioner Keith Gibson said. “When finished, I-49 will offer a safer and more efficient north-south highway in western Arkansas. and generate significant economic benefits and development.”

I-49 NEWS: The first of four projects to construct the next portion of I-49 between Highway 22 in Barling and I-40 in Alma (the I-49 Extension), was awarded to Manhattan Road & Bridge for $282.5 million. Phase 1 will construct 3.1 miles between Highway 22 and Gun Club Road. pic.twitter.com/vFifhYUwGB — Arkansas Department of Transportation (@myARDOT) October 17, 2024

The cost of the I-49 extension project is estimated to be approximately $1.3 billion including design and construction. Funds will come from federal as well as state funds.

“ARDOT has made it a priority to complete Interstate 49 in Arkansas,” Arkansas DOT Lorie Tudor said. “We are eager to begin work on this critical first piece that will include a new bridge over the Arkansas River.”

Additional information about the I-49 extension can be found on the Arkansas DOT website. LL

