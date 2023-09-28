Finalists selected for 2023 Transition Trucking award

September 28, 2023

Land Line Staff

|

It’s down to five for this year’s Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence award.

This award recognizes top drivers who have made the transition from active duty military service to the trucking industry. The finalists for this year’s honor are:

  • Todd Kraus, U.S. Army, Werner Enterprises
  • Brandon Meredith, U.S. Army, Slay Transport
  • Ondrae Meyers, U.S. Marines, CRST
  • Jessica White, U.S. Army, Stevens Transport
  • LaTravis Wilcox, U.S. Marines, Prime Inc.

These names were revealed during an event that included a visit to the National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus, Ohio, as well as to Kenworth Truck Company’s Chillicothe, Ohio, manufacturing plant. All 17 semifinalists took part in this event.

“The five finalists for the 2023 Transition Trucking award have drawn on the skills they developed in the military and quickly translated those skills into success in an industry that allows them to play a vital role for American businesses,” Eric Eversole, vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and president of Hiring our Heroes, said in a news release.

This year’s winner will be presented with a Kenworth T680 Signature Edition truck at a ceremony on Dec. 15 at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C. Kenworth has provided the top award for the past eight years.

“Kenworth is proud to participate in the Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence program and we look forward to awarding the T680 to this year’s winner, a deserving veteran entering the trucking industry,” Kyle Kimball, Kenworth’s director of marketing, said.

The runner-up will receive $10,000, while the remaining finalists each will receive $5,000.

“Moving past military-friendly, this veteran-ready industry is providing a key avenue to bring in a great new generation of trucking talent like these inspiring individuals,” said Brad Bentley, Fastport’s president.

Online voting will begin on Nov. 1 and remain open through Veteran’s Day (Nov. 11). A selection committee will ultimately determine the winner.

Visit the Transition Trucking website to learn more about the award. LL

More Land Line news.

Related News

emissions

News

Washington state lawmaker pursues emissions reduction-related rebates

A Washington state lawmaker wants to reimburse residents for higher fuel costs resulting from a rule established to reduce transportation emissions.

By Keith Goble | September 28

truck parking

News

Truck parking gains traction at the federal level

September has been a busy month for truck parking. Find out what has been going on at the federal level in the world of truck parking.

By Tyson Fisher | September 28

ad valorem

News

Truckers perplexed by Arkansas Carrier Data Form

Truckers in states surrounding Arkansas are confused by a Carrier Data Form sent out by the state. Here’s what it means for the state’s ad valorem tax.

By Land Line Staff | September 28

permits

News

Renewal periods for operating permits opening soon

It’s time to start thinking about permits for 2024. Find out which ones are up for renewal and how you can maintain compliance.

By Ryan Witkowski | September 27