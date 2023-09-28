Finalists selected for 2023 Transition Trucking award

It’s down to five for this year’s Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence award.

This award recognizes top drivers who have made the transition from active duty military service to the trucking industry. The finalists for this year’s honor are:

Todd Kraus, U.S. Army, Werner Enterprises

Brandon Meredith, U.S. Army, Slay Transport

Ondrae Meyers, U.S. Marines, CRST

Jessica White, U.S. Army, Stevens Transport

LaTravis Wilcox, U.S. Marines, Prime Inc.

These names were revealed during an event that included a visit to the National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus, Ohio, as well as to Kenworth Truck Company’s Chillicothe, Ohio, manufacturing plant. All 17 semifinalists took part in this event.

“The five finalists for the 2023 Transition Trucking award have drawn on the skills they developed in the military and quickly translated those skills into success in an industry that allows them to play a vital role for American businesses,” Eric Eversole, vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and president of Hiring our Heroes, said in a news release.

This year’s winner will be presented with a Kenworth T680 Signature Edition truck at a ceremony on Dec. 15 at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C. Kenworth has provided the top award for the past eight years.

“Kenworth is proud to participate in the Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence program and we look forward to awarding the T680 to this year’s winner, a deserving veteran entering the trucking industry,” Kyle Kimball, Kenworth’s director of marketing, said.

The runner-up will receive $10,000, while the remaining finalists each will receive $5,000.

“Moving past military-friendly, this veteran-ready industry is providing a key avenue to bring in a great new generation of trucking talent like these inspiring individuals,” said Brad Bentley, Fastport’s president.

Online voting will begin on Nov. 1 and remain open through Veteran’s Day (Nov. 11). A selection committee will ultimately determine the winner.

Visit the Transition Trucking website to learn more about the award. LL

