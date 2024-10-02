Finalists for 2024 Transition Trucking award selected

October 2, 2024

SJ Munoz

|

Five finalists have been named for the 2024 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award, which is given to veterans making the transition to a career in trucking.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes program, Kenworth Truck Company and Fastport partner to present the award annually.

This year’s winner will be handed the keys to a brand-new Kenworth T680 on Dec. 13 at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C. This is the ninth consecutive year Kenworth is donating the Transition Trucking grand prize.

“Kenworth is proud to participate in this program that celebrates the accomplishments of military veterans transitioning into professional truck driving careers for the ninth consecutive year,” said Kevin Haygood, Kenworth assistant general manager for sales and marketing.

The runner-up will receive $10,000, while $5,000 will be awarded to each remaining finalist.

“These finalists exemplify how skills developed in the military seamlessly transfer to successful careers in trucking,” said Eric Eversole, vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and president of Hiring Our Heroes. “Their dedication and resilience continue to play a critical role in keeping America’s supply chain strong.”

Finalists for this year’s Transition Trucking award are:

  • Douglas Couch, U.S. Navy, Roehl Transport, Inc.
  • Brian Ferguson, U.S. Army and U.S. Army National Guard, Melton Truck Lines
  • Shawn Haley, U.S. Marine Corps, Veriha Trucking LLC
  • Billy Taylor, U.S. Coast Guard, Werner Enterprises
  • Cory Troxell, U.S. Army, Stevens Transport

More information about each finalist is available on the Transition Trucking website.

These individuals have successfully transitioned from military service to driving careers, and their stories inspire others to follow suit,” said Brad Bentley, president of Fastport. “They truly embody the potential of the next generation of trucking professionals.”

A public vote will begin on Nov. 1 and conclude on Nov. 11.

In 2023, Brandon Meredith won the Transition Trucking award. Meredith, who served in the U.S. Army for 20 years, described the experience as humbling. LL

Read more Land Line news.

SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.