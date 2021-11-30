FHWA seeks input on electric vehicle charging infrastructure

The Federal Highway Administration wants public feedback on how to deploy electric vehicle charging infrastructure programs in an equitable manner.

In a notice published in the Federal Register on Monday, Nov. 29, the agency gave the public 60 days to help it develop guidance in the establishment of national electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The notice follows the recent passage of the infrastructure bill, which invests in the deployment of electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

“Through a National Electric Vehicle Formula Program, the law provides funding to states to strategically deploy EV charging infrastructure and to establish an interconnected network to facilitate data collection, access, and reliability,” the notice states.

“FHWA is especially interested in comments suggesting ways that the guidance could promote equity in the deployment of EV charging infrastructure under these programs.”

The public has until Jan. 28 to comment.

FHWA would like feedback on the following topics.

1. The distance between publicly available electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

2. Connections to the electric grid, vehicle-to-grid integration, alignment with electric distribution interconnection processes, and plans for the use of renewable energy sources to power charging and energy storage.

3. The proximity of existing off-highway travel centers, fuel retailers, and small businesses to electric vehicle charging infrastructure acquired or funded under the program.

4. The need for publicly available electric vehicle charging infrastructure in rural corridors and underserved or disadvantaged communities.

5. The long-term operation and maintenance of publicly available electric vehicle charging infrastructure to avoid stranded assets and protect the investment of public funds in that infrastructure.

6. Existing private, national, state, local, tribal, and territorial government electric vehicle charging infrastructure programs and incentives.

7. Fostering enhanced, coordinated, public-private or private investment in electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

8. Meeting current and anticipated market demands for charging infrastructure, including with regard to power levels and charging speed, and minimizing the time to charge current and anticipated vehicles.

9. Any other factors, as determined by the Secretary. In connection with question 9, please describe any other factors that you suggest that we consider in developing the EV Charging Program guidance.

FHWA also requests comments to inform the implementation of the Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Program to provide discretionary grants for corridor and community charging.

10. Please provide examples of best practices relating to project development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure and hydrogen, propane, and natural gas fueling infrastructure at the state, tribal, and local levels.

11. What topics do you suggest that we address in guidance on project development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure and hydrogen, propane, and natural gas fueling infrastructure at the state, tribal, and local levels to allow for the predictable deployment of that infrastructure?

12. Please provide any suggestions to inform the administration of competitive grants under the Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Program for corridor and community charging.

To comment, click here or go to Regulations.gov and enter docket No. FHWA-2021-0022. LL