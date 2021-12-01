FHWA asks for input on implementation of infrastructure law

The Federal Highway Administration is soliciting suggestions from the public and stakeholders on the best ways to implement the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“The bipartisan infrastructure law can improve infrastructure, the environment, equity and the quality of life for millions of Americans, but to realize its full potential we need to hear from the public, especially on how FHWA should address the opportunities and challenges associated with both changes to the existing programs and the creation of new programs,” FHWA Deputy Administrator Stephanie Pollack said in a news release.

FHWA’s request for comment published in the Federal Register on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

The agency will be using a rolling comment period and there is no specific deadline so that stakeholders have sufficient time to provide feedback.

OOIDA asks for truck parking funding

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association says its comments will discuss the need for truck parking.

“The rolling comment period allows sufficient time for stakeholders to submit meaningful feedback to FHWA over the coming months,” said Jay Grimes, OOIDA’s director of federal affairs. “The significant funding levels laid out in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will give FHWA increased spending authority over the next five years, especially for surface transportation programs. We encourage all truckers to provide their recommendations about how the agency should best spend these dollars. OOIDA will be highlighting the urgent need for truck parking capacity among other issues in our comments.”

Earlier this week, OOIDA sent a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and requested $1 billion of discretionary funding be dedicated to the construction of truck parking.

“We are extremely disappointed that the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act does not dedicate any funding exclusively to truck parking, despite the broad bipartisan and industry support for federal investment,” OOIDA wrote in the letter. “With the significant amount of new discretionary funding your department will be responsible for allocating under the IIJA, we believe that you have the ability to direct funding to critical truck parking projects across the country.”

Comments on FHWA’s notice can be made by going here or by going to the Regulations.gov website and entering Docket No. FHWA-2021-0021. LL