FHWA announces funding for bridge projects

The Federal Highway Administration announced on Monday, June 2 that it is making about $5.4 billion available for bridge projects across the United States.

According to a news release from FHWA, nearly $4.9 billion in funding is available for major bridge projects through the Bridge Investment Program. Additionally, up to $500 million for repairing or replacing bridges in rural areas is available through the Competitive Highway Bridge Program.

FHWA said the money will help address bridges that are in “dire need” of repair. About 42,000 bridges are considered in poor condition.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, America is building again,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a news release. “The previous administration handcuffed critical infrastructure funding requirements to woke DEI and Green New Scam initiatives that diverted resources from the department’s core mission. Under the Trump administration, America is building again.”

Crumbling infrastructure

The need to address America’s crumbling infrastructure is not a new one.

While some improvements have been made in recent years, the latest report card from the American Society of Civil Engineers gave the nation’s infrastructure an overall grade of “C.” Specifically, U.S. roads were given a D+ and U.S. bridges were given a C.

Of the 623,000 bridges in the U.S., 49% were in fair condition, 44% were in good condition and 7% were in poor condition. Preserving bridges in fair or good condition will come at a much lower cost than preserving bridges in poor condition. Despite an infusion of $40 billion through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, bridge-related rehabilitation needs are estimated to be $191 billion. Strategic asset-management planning and routine maintenance are critical to keeping bridges from further decline, the group said.

The roads also are a major problem. Driving on deteriorated and congested roads costs the average driver $1,400 per year in operating costs and lost time. The impacts of extreme weather events present challenges for maintaining roads as well as future projects. According to the engineering group, there is a $684 billion funding gap over the next 10 years. Infrastructure investments categorized as “sustained and robust” are needed to maintain and improve the nation’s roadway network. LL