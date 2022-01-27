Female trucker alleges Walmart’s uniforms are discriminatory

January 27, 2022

Tyson Fisher

|

A female driver for Walmart is suing the mega retailer, accusing the company of being discriminatory toward women through its choice of uniforms.

Seeking class action status, a lawsuit in an Alabama federal district court claims that Walmart’s required uniforms pose a financial burden on women drivers. Specifically, the pants are designed to fit men, requiring female drivers to purchase their own pants for comfort. However, the company does not reimburse employees for purchasing work clothes outside of the company.

The Bentonville, Aark.-based retailer requires drivers to wear specific pants and shirts, which it provides. The complaint says all drivers receive men’s style pants, regardless of gender. According to the complaint, the pants are “uncomfortable and poorly fitting” for women truckers.

The plaintiff alleges that female drivers must either be uncomfortable or purchase their own pants.

Walmart does not reimburse women drivers for those pants. Furthermore, the company offers free laundry service for company-provided uniforms. However, those services are not available for clothing not provided by the company.

“Walmart’s nationwide practice is to provide pants that only fit their male drivers, while requiring only female employees like the plaintiff employed by Walmart and other females similarly situated, wherever located, to purchase and launder their own uniform pants,” the complaint states. “This is blatant sex discrimination by Walmart against its female drivers.”

The plaintiff filing the lawsuit first complained to supervisors and Walmart’s human resources department. According to the complaint, a supervisor told the plaintiff that if Walmart reimbursed her for the uniforms and laundry, the company would have to reimburse all female drivers. Therefore, her request was denied.

Since no remedial action was taken after addressing the issues internally several times, the plaintiff filed a charge of discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Oct. 5. On Oct. 25, the EEOC issued the plaintiff a right to sue letter. The lawsuit alleges one count of sexual discrimination under Title VII and one count of unjust enrichment. LL

Other Walmart court cases:

W.W. Williams

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

Related News

Chrome

Alabama

Chrome Shop Mafia gift guide

Do you have a trucker to shop for this Christmas? If you do, you probably need to know where to buy the latest cool toy or chrome add-on.

By Mark Reddig | December 15

Tesla logo on a Tesla Model X car

Crime & Courts

Tesla Autopilot crash results in first felony charges related to automated systems

Tesla’s Autopilot feature is the center of the first felony charges filed in a fatal crash case involving automated driving systems.

By Tyson Fisher | January 25

Dashcam mounted on windshield

Crime & Courts

Wilsonart scores final victory in high-profile crash lawsuit

After winning and losing battles in the courtroom, Wilsonart is about to win the four-year war that changed Florida’s summary judgment rules.

By Tyson Fisher | January 20

ELD, logging hours of service

Crime & Courts

HOS changes promote flexibility without hindering safety, agency says

FMCSA contends that its changes to the hours of service promote flexibility for drivers without compromising safety.

By Mark Schremmer | January 19