FEMA providing mobile vaccinations, COVID-19 funeral assistance

April 20, 2021

Land Line Staff

|

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is sending mobile vaccination units to “hard-to-reach” and “high-risk” populations. In addition, the agency also is accepting applications for federal assistance for COVID 19-related funeral expenses.

According to FEMA, eight COVID-19 mobile vaccination units have been deployed to Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, and Oregon. FEMA also said it opened a federal pilot community vaccination center on Monday, April 19, in Baton Rouge, La.

It is unclear if any of the locations will be accessible to heavy-duty trucks. Truck drivers should check with state health agencies in those states for specific dates and locations.

FEMA funeral assistance

FEMA also announced on April 19 that more than 90,000 people began the application process to receive funeral assistance for deaths caused by COVID 19.

To apply, call 844-684-6333 or 800-462-7585 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern time on Monday through Friday.

Eligibility must meet these conditions:

  • The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories and the District of Columbia.
  • The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID 19.
  • The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, noncitizen national, or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020.

There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, noncitizen national, or qualified alien.

There is no deadline to apply for assistance.

Before applying, FEMA asks applicants to gather documentation, including receipts, official death certificates and funeral contracts.

A list of frequently asked questions regarding the program can be found here. LL

