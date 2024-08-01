Feds withdraw final rule regarding oral fluid testing

Following “adverse comments,” the U.S. Department of Transportation is withdrawing a final rule regarding oral fluid testing for transportation workforce drug- and alcohol-testing programs.

In May 2023, the DOT announced amendments to the program to allow for the inclusion of oral fluid testing. At that time, the department said the final rule was not intended to replace current collection methods but simply to add to the choices employers and drivers have when taking an agency-issued test.

“HHS (Health and Human Services) has determined oral fluid drug testing, like urine drug testing, is accurate and defensible,” the agency wrote in its May 2023 final rule. “With both drug testing methodologies being scientifically accurate and forensically defensible, there is no reason to eliminate either methodology. Similarly, we see no reason to mandate either methodology.”

While the department had elected to allow oral fluid testing as an option, issues over laboratory certification and the training of individuals collecting the specimens meant there was still a way to go before the testing procedure could be implemented by employers.

Published on June 21 of this year, a “direct final rule” sought to make amendments to the initial final rule that would help clarify some of those concerns.

“We have determined instances in which the text of various aspects of the procedures as amended by the final rule need to be further amended due to unforeseen circumstances rendering it impossible to comply with requirements for mock oral fluid collection observers, consistency with regard to privacy during testing and a need to clarify the means by which oral fluid collectors specify that a sufficient volume of oral fluid was collected,” the department said in June.

According to the DOT, the June direct final rule was published without a public comment period because the agency felt it was a “noncontroversial action and (anticipated) no adverse comment on any of the provisions of the rule.”

Despite this, the DOT said that if it received “adverse comments” within 24 hours of the announcement, “the direct final rule would not take effect, and (it) would publish a timely withdrawal in the Federal Register.”

In total, the agency received 19 comments from organizations, businesses and individuals opposing the proposed amendments. On Thursday, Aug. 1, it announced it would be withdrawing the final rule.

One set of comments came from the National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association, a non-profit group that reports to represent “more than 5,000 private- and public-sector employers and service agents, domestically and internationally, who administer and manage workplace drug- and alcohol-testing programs.”

Among what the group took issue with were changes recommended by the DOT to correct a “factual impossibility” with certifying trainers for oral fluid testing. While the modifications would correct the issue, NDASA said those changes would come at a cost to numerous individuals and businesses.

“Delaying collector training until after laboratories are HHS-certified will cause small businesses that have met the train-the-trainer course requirements to suffer the loss of training revenue,” the group wrote in its comments to the DOT. “It will also create a shortage of properly trained and qualified oral fluid collectors (and delay collecting) specimens for possibly months after the first laboratories are certified.”

Additionally, NDASA said the proposed amendments regarding privacy during specimen collection would “render DOT-regulated employers unable to meet the regulatory requirement to conduct a directly observed collection for those who are transgender or nonbinary.”

Now with the direct final rule withdrawn, the DOT said it would consider the comments prior to advancing to the next stage in the rulemaking process. LL