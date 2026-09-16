Feds warn truckers about Motus scam

As if truckers didn’t have enough to worry about with the rollout of FMCSA’s new registration system, Motus, you can now add scams to the mix.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration recently issued a fraud alert warning drivers about a potential impersonation scam. According to the agency, carriers have been receiving scam emails with the subject line “Notice of Required Off-Cycle Update – Motus email” requesting they click on the “New MOTUS Portal” link to update their profile in the system.

For reference, the legitimate URL for the registration system is motus.dot.gov. When it comes to the scam emails, the agency said the fraudulent links – which incorrectly spell Motus in all caps – direct users to the following bogus URLs:

motusdatasboard.com

motusdatadesk.com

motuswebdeck.com

motusfunction.com

FMCSA is advising carriers who receive the emails not to click on suspicious links. You can inspect the link by hovering over it to reveal the URL to determine the link’s destination, and only click once you have determined the link to be trustworthy.

Additional suggestions from FMCSA for carriers who suspect they may have received a scam email include:

Visiting the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agencyfor guidance on online deception tactics.

Contact the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, your local police and/or your state attorney general’s office for assistance.

Reach out to the FMCSA contact centeror call 800-832-5660 if you are the target of these practices.

The agency also suggests you report scams and suspicious communications to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission online here. LL