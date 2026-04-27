Feds tighten reins on identity verification for Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is increasing identity verification requirements for certain users of the agency’s Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse online database.

On Monday, April 27, the FMCSA announced that Medical Review Officers, Substance Abuse Professionals, third-party administrators and employers will now be required to take additional steps to verify their identities in the Clearinghouse.

The agency said that the new process will be completed using IDEMIA, a company specializing in secure identity verification. The Department of Homeland Security currently uses the IDEMIA system at airports across the country.

The online database allows employers, law enforcement and state agencies to identify drivers who are prohibited from driving due to drug or alcohol violations. According to the agency, the move will “strengthen fraud prevention, improve record accuracy, and enhance accountability” for the over six million users of the system.

“Safety is non-negotiable at FMCSA, and that means ensuring the systems we rely on are secure, accurate, and trustworthy,” FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs said in a statement. “By strengthening identity verification, we are closing gaps that could be exploited by bad actors, protecting the integrity of the data, and reinforcing confidence across the entire commercial driver safety industry.”

For now, the new requirements apply only to Medical Review Officers, Substance Abuse Professionals, third-party administrators and employers. However, the agency said that future phases will extend to “most other users”, but noted that CDL holders are already verified through state systems.

The amendments to the Clearinghouse aren’t the only changes FMCSA is making to increase identity verification and reduce fraud.

In December 2025, the agency conducted a soft launch of its new registration system, known as Motus, marking the initial phase of the project. The system is currently limited to transportation service providers, BOC-3 filers and financial responsibility filers. The agency plans to open the new system to all users, including motor carriers, sometime this year.

Earlier this month, FMCSA told motor carriers and other registered entities to ensure their FMCSA Portal accounts are active and accurate before the new system goes live.

“In 2026, FMCSA will introduce Motus – the single, secure and mobile-friendly online dashboard for registration actions – to all users,” the agency wrote on its website. “To facilitate the transition into the new system, motor carriers and other registered entities should ensure their FMCSA Portal account is active, the correct Portal Company Official is listed and business information is updated.”

The agency said the goal of Motus is to “streamline processes, enhance fraud prevention and provide a more intuitive, user-friendly experience for supporting companies, motor carriers, brokers and other registrants.” LL