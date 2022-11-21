Feds seek public input on hazmat technologies

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration is seeking public input regarding possible future technology in the trucking industry.

On Dec, 1, the agency’s Office of Hazardous Materials Safety will host the 2022 Research, Development & Technology Forum. The forum is open to anyone interested in attending.

According to the agency, the forum has multiple goals:

Spotlight research projects conducted by the agency’s Hazardous Materials RD&T Program.

Highlight new project plans and program strategies.

Obtain stakeholder input through a series of workshops that will focus on topics related to the transportation of hazardous materials, including safety, equity, and climate change and sustainability.

According to its website, the Research & Development Branch’s mission is to, “provide research, analyses and technical information needed to manage the public risk associated with hazardous material transportation.” The agency says the R&D branch helps to coordinate research projects focused on near-term solutions to hazardous materials transportation problems.



The hazmat agency says another responsibility of the RD&T staff is to “identify potential emerging risks and challenges to the safe transport of hazardous materials and provide fiscal oversight of diverse projects within their areas of responsibility.” The ongoing research and development efforts by the Office of Hazardous Materials Safety include laboratory testing, piloting and field implementation.



The 2022 RD&T Forum will be presented virtually from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern time. In a flyer for the event, the agency lists some of the technologies to be discussed:

Lithium-ion batteries.

Distributed carbon nanomaterial sensing networks.

Leak detectors for autonomous vehicles.

Battery logistics integrated safety system.

Drivers interested in participating in the hazmat forum can pre-register for the event here. LL

