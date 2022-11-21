Feds seek public input on hazmat technologies

November 21, 2022

Ryan Witkowski

|

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration is seeking public input regarding possible future technology in the trucking industry.

On Dec, 1, the agency’s Office of Hazardous Materials Safety will host the 2022 Research, Development & Technology Forum. The forum is open to anyone interested in attending.

According to the agency, the forum has multiple goals:

  • Spotlight research projects conducted by the agency’s Hazardous Materials RD&T Program.
  • Highlight new project plans and program strategies.
  • Obtain stakeholder input through a series of workshops that will focus on topics related to the transportation of hazardous materials, including safety, equity, and climate change and sustainability.

According to its website, the Research & Development Branch’s mission is to, “provide research, analyses and technical information needed to manage the public risk associated with hazardous material transportation.” The agency says the R&D branch helps to coordinate research projects focused on near-term solutions to hazardous materials transportation problems.

The hazmat agency says another responsibility of the RD&T staff is to “identify potential emerging risks and challenges to the safe transport of hazardous materials and provide fiscal oversight of diverse projects within their areas of responsibility.” The ongoing research and development efforts by the Office of Hazardous Materials Safety include laboratory testing, piloting and field implementation.

The 2022 RD&T Forum will be presented virtually from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern time. In a flyer for the event, the agency lists some of the technologies to be discussed:

  • Lithium-ion batteries.
  • Distributed carbon nanomaterial sensing networks.
  • Leak detectors for autonomous vehicles.
  • Battery logistics integrated safety system.

Drivers interested in participating in the hazmat forum can pre-register for the event here. LL

TravelCenters

Related News

Tractor-trailers on hill. Image by Carolyn Franks

Federal

Electronic ID comment period almost over

FMCSA is considering the idea of requiring all interstate commercial motor vehicles to possess a unique electronic ID. But why?

By Mark Schremmer | November 18

ELD, manager checking electronic logbooks on a tablet. Image by Saklakova

Federal

TCA, safety groups push for ELD mandate on older trucks

Although the majority of truckers appear to oppose FMCSA’s plans to require ELDs on older trucks, some groups are pushing for the change.

By Mark Schremmer | November 17

FMCSA’s Robin Hutcheson attended OOIDA’s Board meeting via Zoom.

Federal

FMCSA leadership hears drivers’ perspective from OOIDA Board

FMCSA’s Robin Hutcheson and Jack Van Steenburg attended OOIDA’s Board meeting. Issues discussed included ELDs and speed limiters.

By Mark Schremmer | November 16

FMCSA issues guidance on definition of ‘broker’

Federal

FMCSA issues guidance on definition of ‘broker’

FMCSA is issuing interim guidance regarding the agency’s interpretation of the definitions of “broker” and “bona fide agents.”

By Tyson Fisher | November 15