Feds ramp up ELP enforcement

The feds have made a big push over the past year and a half to enforce English-language proficiency regulations in trucking. If recent numbers from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration are any indication, those enforcement efforts are ramping up.

In late October, federal agencies in collaboration with the Arkansas Highway Police carried out the third wave of Operation Highway Shield – a targeted enforcement campaign “aimed at addressing CMV safety and criminal activity.”

From that 48-hour blitz, a total of 393 drivers and vehicles were placed out of service, with 183 of those stemming from English-language proficiency violations. Officials also made 44 criminal arrests during the operation, recovered one stolen trailer and referred 44 immigration violations for federal enforcement.

“Gone are the days of dangerous–and many times illegal and foreign–drivers putting American lives at risk on our roads. Under the Trump Administration, we are restoring law and order,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a statement. “We are not slowing down when it comes to keeping Americans safe on our roads.”

That’s not just talk; the numbers from FMCSA would indicate they’re actually speeding up.

In August, the agency reported that 26,000 drivers had been removed from the road for ELP violations since April 2025 – when President Trump signed an executive order enforcing English-language proficiency standards.

Now, FMCSA is reporting that 33,000 drivers have been placed out-of-service for ELP violations. That’s an increase of 7,000 drivers, a significant jump over a three-month stretch.

Additionally, FMCSA is reporting that it has revoked 31,000 illegally issued commercial driver’s licenses since April 2025, and has shut down nearly 10,000 “shady driving schools” over that time.

“Every person on the road deserves to get home safely,” FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs said. “When criminal activity and unsafe vehicles creep onto our highways, it puts everyone at risk. Operation Highway Shield is about teaming up with our partners to protect everyday drivers, clear out the bad actors and make our roads safer for everyone.”

Other operations targeting English-language proficiency enforcement

The comments from Barrs and Duffy came the same day that officials in Virginia announced results from another arm of Operation Highway Shield. The small operation, conducted by FMCSA and the Virginia State Police, saw 86 vehicles inspected in Stephens City, Va. From those inspections, just two drivers were placed out of service, one of whom was due to an English-language proficiency violation.

“Safety regulations aren’t optional,” the agency said in a Facebook post. “Drivers and vehicles that don’t meet federal safety requirements can be placed out of service to help protect everyone on our America’s roadways.”

In March, the first wave of Operation Highway Shield was conducted in Florida, resulting in 176 drivers being taken out of service. Of those drivers, 54 were removed for “language deficiencies.”

In August, the second wave of the operation expanded to a multi-state effort, taking place in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Ohio. During that operation, a total of 766 drivers and vehicles were placed out of service, with 36 violations issued for failing English-language proficiency tests.

Earlier this week, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin announced the results of Operation Guardian – a three-day operation that spanned 15 states and focused on “illegal aliens with unauthorized CDLs and other public safety threats in the trucking industry.” According to the DHS, that operation netted over 230 arrests of illegal aliens, including over 40 individuals with commercial driver’s licenses. LL