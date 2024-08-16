Feds pull two more ELDs from list of approved devices

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has removed a pair of electronic logging devices from its list of approved ELDs.

On Thursday, Aug. 15, FMCSA announced that Blue Star ELD and Reliable ELD had been added to the list of revoked devices.

According to the agency, the devices were removed from the approved list because they failed to meet minimum requirements established in 49 CFR part 395, subpart B, appendix A, which requires “an ELD without a printer be designed so that the display may be reasonably viewed by an authorized safety official without (the official) entering the commercial motor vehicle.”

Carriers using either of the two revoked ELDs will have until Oct. 14 to replace the units with a compliant device. Failing to do so by the deadline will result in a “no record-of-duty status” and being placed out of service.

FMCSA said that in the interim, motor carriers should “revert to using paper logs of logging software” to record their hours-of-service data. The agency added that prior to the deadline, “safety officials are encouraged not to cite drivers using these revoked ELDs” for either not using a registered device or having no record-of-duty status.

There are currently 982 devices on the Registered ELDs list. All of those are self-certified by the manufacturer as being compliant with federal regulations. The agency does not endorse any of the devices on the registered list.

According to FMCSA, revoked ELDs can be added back to the approved list if “the ELD provider corrects all identified deficiencies.”

In fact, Blue Star ELD itself was reinstated to the approved list in May one day after being placed on the revoked list, which was for the same reason the device was revoked this week.

Despite the option for providers to correct any deficiencies, the agency said it “strongly encourages motor carriers to take the actions listed above now to avoid compliance issues in the event that the deficiencies are not addressed by the ELD providers.”

In total, FMCSA has placed 13 devices on the revoked list this year for the same reason. In February, the agency removed five ELDs from the approved list, with another two revoked in May. From those, Blue Star ELD was the only device to be added back to the approved list, with its status now being revoked.

In addition to self-certifying, the agency also allows manufacturers to self-revoke non-compliant devices. There are currently 219 ELDs on the revoked list. Of those, only 30 were added by FMCSA, with the remaining 189 devices carrying a status of “self-revoked.”

The lack of oversight when it comes to certifying and revoking ELDs has created issues for carriers when it comes to maintaining compliance with the mandate.

In November 2022, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association called upon the agency to establish a comprehensive certification process for ELDs, saying it is “abundantly clear” the current process of self-certification has been a “major disservice to motor carriers.”

“Introducing a comprehensive certification process would likely lead to fewer non-compliant devices being listed,” the Association said. “This would reduce costs for motor carriers, who currently may need to purchase several self-certified devices before finding one they are certain is compliant.” LL