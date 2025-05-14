Feds pull 8 ELDs from approved list

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has removed eight electronic logging devices from its list of approved devices.

On Monday, May 12, the agency announced the following devices had been placed on the revoked list:

According to the agency, the eight ELDs were placed on the list of revoked devices “due to the company’s failure to meet the minimum requirements” established in Title 49 CFR Appendix A to Subpart B of Part 395.

That particular regulation requires “an ELD without a printer be designed so that the display may be reasonably viewed by an authorized safety official without (the official) entering the commercial motor vehicle.”

Gorilla Safety Fleet Management is listed as the provider for all eight of the recently revoked electronic logging devices. Since 2016, the Houston-based fleet safety and risk management company has provided white label ELDs to companies in the transportation industry.

In addition to the eight recently revoked devices, Gorilla Safety is listed as the provider for 17 other electronic logging devices currently on FMCSA’s list of approved ELDs.

If you are using any of the now-revoked devices, you will have until July 11 to update to a compliant device from the list of registered devices. Currently, there are 1,037 devices on FMCSA’s registered list. All of those devices are self-certified by the manufacturer as being compliant with federal regulations. The agency does not endorse any of the ELDs on the registered list.

In addition to allowing self-certification, FMCSA also allows ELD manufacturers to self-revoke non-compliant devices. There are currently 268 ELDs on the revoked list. Of those, only 53 were added by the agency, with the remaining 215 devices carrying a status of “self-revoked.”

Failing to update your ELD before the deadline will result in a “no record-of-duty status” and being placed out-of-service. In the meantime, FMCSA said carriers impacted by the removal should “revert to using paper logs of logging software” to record their hours-of-service data.

The agency added that prior to the deadline, “safety officials are encouraged not to cite drivers using these revoked ELDs” for either not using a registered device or having no record-of-duty status. LL