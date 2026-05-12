Feds pouring $300 million into busy Texas border crossing

A federal investment at a Texas border crossing is expected to strengthen security while supporting economic growth.

The U.S. General Services Administration and U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Customs and Border Protection recently announced $300 million to modernize the Brownsville-Gateway Land Port of Entry in Brownsville, Texas.

A 48,000-square-foot administration building will replace the current 22,000-square-foot building. The inspection area will expand to 10 primary lanes and 24 secondary inspection spaces with canopies. The outbound inspection area and parking lots are also being upgraded, according to the U.S. General Services Administration.

“We are strengthening our borders and ensuring our workforce is equipped with the right tools on the ground,” CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott said. “This investment ensures our officers continue to have the necessary facilities, technology, and resources to perform their duties safely, effectively, and efficiently. We are grateful to our partners for making this possible and look forward to its completion.”

A major transformation is underway at the Brownsville Gateway Land Port of Entry! A $264 million modernization project will expand inspection lanes, upgrade facilities, and improve traffic flow for thousands of travelers crossing daily. Read more: https://t.co/EMJXuotzoZ pic.twitter.com/wIOTJXTGys — City of Brownsville (@BTxRGV) May 8, 2026

In March 2026, approximately 148,000 vehicles and 157,000 pedestrians crossed the Gateway International Bridge, which is connected to the border crossing in downtown Brownsville.

The Brownsville-Gateway Port began operations in the 1920s and has undergone limited renovations since the 1990s, making this project crucial, officials said.

“Our nation’s ports of entry are vital to facilitate trade and travel while protecting against illegal goods and national security threats,” said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. “The modernized Brownsville-Gateway Land Port of Entry will streamline operations and the flow of commerce.”

According to the project website, this border crossing modernization is scheduled for completion in late 2029.

Additional details, including current status and updates, are also available online. LL

Read more news from Texas.