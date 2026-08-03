Feds pave the way for more driverless vehicles

It may not be the “rise of the machines,” but a federal agency is poised to green light driverless vehicle tech on highways near you.

Plans to develop an automated vehicle performance standard have been released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The U.S. DOT is investing $5 million through a three-year partnership with SAE Industry Technologies Consortia to gather data and create a national standard for AV safety.

AV policies to be implemented through this initiative include:

Allow Zoox to commercially deploy up to 2,500 of its robotaxis annually for two years, subject to an oversight structure

Publish an interim final rule that allows automated vehicles manufactured before an exemption to be eligible for a commercial deployment exemption

Streamline the application process for Part 555 exemptions by updating guidance and soliciting feedback from the public

Establish a new federal docket and update AV development and deployment guidance.

“NHTSA supports the safe development and deployment of automated vehicles,” said NHTSA Administrator Jonathan Morrison. “By removing unnecessary barriers to innovation, developing industry guidance, and providing strong enforcement oversight while we create performance requirements, NHTSA is taking a balanced approach to AV regulation.”

.@NHTSAgov announced a new partnership with @SAEITC to accelerate development of the nation’s first #AV performance standards. Industry, government & research leaders will collaborate to help shape the future of safe automated mobility. More info: https://t.co/G8LZY6B4zO pic.twitter.com/9dkUrGzIyb — SAE International® (@SAEIntl) July 30, 2026

NHTSA said it recognizes and supports the potential of automated vehicle technology to improve safety on American roadways.

“These advancements will ensure that the United States continues to lead the world in AV technology in a safe and responsible manner,” Morrison said.

In early July, NHTSA raised concerns with AV developers about a history of impeding and disrupting first responders.

Those safety concerns have been routinely expressed throughout the trucking industry.

NHTSA plans to use its enforcement authority if issues continue, Morrison told Reuters.

“Small-business truckers and professional drivers have a direct stake in the outcomes of these decisions, and they deserve policies rooted in rigorous oversight, not assumptions or unverified assurances from industry,” OOIDA wrote in a March letter. LL