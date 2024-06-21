Feds extend emergency declaration for Francis Scott Key Bridge

An emergency declaration resulting from the March 26 collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge has been extended a third time.

On Thursday, June 20, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration announced the emergency declaration would remain in effect through July 6.

The declaration applies to carriers “providing direct assistance supporting emergency relief efforts” in the wake of the bridge collapse and the partial closure of the Port of Baltimore.

According to FMCSA, that “direct assistance” includes:

Transportation related to the immediate restoration of essential services at the Port of Baltimore

Transportation of commodities re-routed due to the disruptions to vessel traffic into the Port, subject to the restrictions and conditions set forth in this extension

Transportation of fuel (gasoline, ethanol, propane, natural gas and heating oil) from Maryland’s Curtis Bay terminal (within the Baltimore Marine Terminal area) for delivery to the following locations within Maryland: Anne Arundel, Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Carroll County, Cecil County, Frederick County, Harford County, Howard County, Queen Anne’s County and Washington County

Under the emergency declaration, the maximum driving time will be waived for property-carrying vehicles assisting relief efforts. This includes motor carriers and drivers transporting equipment and supplies as well as those removing wreckage and debris.

Electronic logging device relief also remains in effect for motor carriers and drivers who are not required to use an ELD or do not have one installed, including those operating under the short-haul exemption. Those carriers and drivers are required to maintain paper logs and supporting documents.

The latest updates regarding the Key Bridge and Port of Baltimore are available online. LL