Feds award nearly $3.5 million in grants for CDL training

The federal government is pouring millions into CDL training programs across the country with the hope of improving roadway safety.

On Monday, Aug. 26, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration announced grant awards to 27 CDL training programs through the agency’s Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator Safety Training grant program. In total, nearly $3.5 million was awarded for 2024.

“These grants will help improve roadway safety by providing additional training for current CDL holders and creating new pathways for career opportunities as drivers in the commercial motor vehicle industry,” the agency said in a statement.

According to FMCSA, the goals of the grant program include:

To expand the number of CDL holders possessing enhanced operator safety training

To provide opportunities for current or former members of the United States Armed Forces (including National Guard members and reservists) and certain family members to enter the trucking or busing industry as drivers

To help increase the training opportunities for candidates from rural, refugee, and underserved communities

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the funding for CDL training programs allows the DOT to “better prepare for the future” while meeting a “growing demand” for CDL holders.

“The funding we’re announcing today is an important part of this Administration’s Trucking Action Plan to strengthen America’s supply chains and support the workers who keep our economy moving,” Buttigieg said in a statement.

U.S. Department of Education accredited institutions including public or private colleges, universities, vocational-technical schools, post-secondary educational institutions, and truck driver training schools that support CMVOST training activities are eligible to apply for funding. All applicants must comply with Entry-Level Driver Training regulations and be listed on FMCSA’s Training Provider Registry.

According to FMCSA, more than 50% of the agency’s annual budget goes toward providing “states and local communities with funding to promote CMV safety” through a number of grant programs.

“At FMCSA, our job is all about safety – that includes safety of the roadways and safety of our nation’s commercial motor vehicle drivers,” FMCSA acting Administrator Vinn White said. “So, we are proud to make this funding available, and are committed to working with the awardees to put it to good use, making it easier for drivers to enter into and stay in the CMV industry.”

A full list of CMVOST grant recipients for 2024 can be found here. LL