Feds announce over $30 million in grants for hazmat education and training

The federal government has announced over $30 million in funding to support education and training regarding hazardous materials.

On Friday, Sept. 29, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration announced that it is awarding over $30 million in grants to “support first responders and strengthen local efforts to respond to hazardous materials incidents.”

The agency will be awarding grants to states, territories, tribes and nonprofits through six different grant programs, which include:

“Firefighters and other local public servants are the everyday first-responder heroes that we rely on to immediately run to the emergency,” PHMSA Deputy Administrator Tristan Brown said in a statement. “These grants provide our emergency responders the resources they need to train and effectively respond to hazardous materials incidents.”

According to PHMSA, the grants will provide the following approximate funding:

$22 million for Hazardous Materials Emergency Preparedness grants for states, territories and tribes to train first responders on hazardous materials response and to support the development, implementation and improvement of emergency plans for local and tribal communities

$4.7 million in Hazardous Materials Instructor Training grants to support the training of hazardous materials instructors that train employees working with hazardous materials and first responders

$1.3 million in Supplemental Public Sector Training grants to support non-profit organizations that train hazardous materials instructors conducting first responder trainings

$1.2 million in Assistance for Local Emergency Response Training grants to support the training of volunteer or remote emergency responders’ response to incidents involving hazardous materials shipments by rail

$1 million in Community Safety grants to enhance the capabilities of communities to respond to hazardous materials emergencies and the training of state and local enforcement personnel responsible for enforcing the safe transport of hazardous materials

$290,000 in Hazardous Materials State Inspection grants to cover costs for state-run hazardous materials shipper inspections, including personnel, travel, equipment, supplies, and training for hazardous materials inspectors

“One of PHMSA’s Fiscal Year 2023 priorities is ensuring that underserved communities are prepared and trained to respond to hazardous materials transportation emergencies,” the agency said in a statement. “This includes community response planning and training for fire, law-enforcement and public safety access point personnel.”

PHMSA also said it has worked to achieve that goal by increasing outreach to communities and local emergency planning committees, as well as by having grantees address working with underserved communities in their grant applications. LL



