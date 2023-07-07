Feds announce new hours for two norther border ports of entry

A pair of ports of entry along the U.S. northern border will soon be extending their operating hours.

On July 6, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced that it will begin a temporary expansion of hours at two land border ports of entry in Montana. The extended hours of operation – taking place at the Piegan and Raymond ports of entry – will last for 120 days.

For the Piegan POE, the new hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week beginning July 16. The Raymond POE’s operational hours will be extended from 6 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week beginning July 30.

“For several years, CBP has documented a reduction in privately-owned vehicle and pedestrian traffic at some POEs along its northern border with some ports having permanently reduced operational hours prior to 2019,” the agency said in a statement. “As part of CBP’s obligation to use its resources responsibly and most efficiently, continual evaluations of workload, staffing, operating costs, and traffic volumes were performed to align operating hours that reflect traffic patterns and place employees where they can be most useful.”

After the 120-day temporary expansion, the agency says they will “conduct an analysis on traffic flow including an hourly breakdown, overall volume, and types of conveyances that crossed the border.”

According to CBP, traffic volumes in Montana are approximately 22% below their 2019 levels.

“CBP is working closely with its partners to discuss the operational details surrounding changes to port hours and is in close coordination with local governmental officials and congressional stakeholders,” the agency said. “These efforts enable CBP to better align staffing during peak hours, which in turn, allow CBP to better serve the public and protect our country.

A complete list of U.S. border ports of entry along with their operating hours can be found here. LL