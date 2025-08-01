Feds add a pair of ELDs to the revoked list

Two electronic logging devices have been removed from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s list of approved ELDs.

On Thursday, July 31, the agency announced the following devices had been placed on the revoked list:

WALKER ELD, Model Number: WAL-R, ELD Identifier: WLK790

SR ELD, Model Number: SR-E, ELD Identifier: SRE288

According to FMCSA, the electronic logging devices were removed from the approved list because they failed to meet minimum requirements established in 49 CFR part 395, subpart B, appendix A, which requires “an ELD without a printer be designed so that the display may be reasonably viewed by an authorized safety official without (the official) entering the commercial motor vehicle.”

Carriers using either of the two revoked ELDs will have until Sept. 29 to replace the units with a compliant device. Failing to do so by the deadline will result in a “no record-of-duty status” and being placed out of service.

In the meantime, drivers using any of the now-revoked electronic logging devices should “revert to using paper logs or logging software” to record their hours-of-service data. The agency added that prior to the deadline, “safety officials are encouraged not to cite drivers using these revoked ELDs” for either not using a registered device or having no record-of-duty status.

While revoked electronic logging devices can be added back to the approved list if “the ELD provider corrects all identified deficiencies,” that is typically not the case.

FMCSA said it “strongly encourages motor carriers to take the actions listed above now to avoid compliance issues in the event that the deficiencies are not addressed by the ELD providers.”

With the addition of the two most recent devices, the agency has now placed 16 ELDs on the revoked list in 2025. In January, six devices were removed from the approved list. In May, an additional eight devices had their status changed to revoked. As of now, none of those devices have been reinstated to the approved list.

There are currently 1,032 devices on FMCSA’s Registered ELDs list – all of which are self-certified by the manufacturer as being compliant with federal regulations. The agency does not endorse any of the devices on the registered list.

In addition to self-certifying, FMCSA also allows ELD manufacturers to self-revoke non-compliant devices. There are currently 287 electronic logging devices on the revoked list. Of those, only 55 were added by the agency, with the remaining 232 devices carrying a status of “self-revoked.” LL