Federal report shows another drop in diesel

The price of diesel has dropped for the second time in three weeks, according to this week’s Energy Information Administration report.

EIA’s April 4 report showed a national average of $5.144, down from $5.185, a week ago.

That national average is now $2 higher than it was one year ago.

Of the 10 reporting regions, eight saw a decrease in pricing, while just one reported an increase, and the California region had no change in its average price.

The West Coast less California region experienced the largest decline, at 9 cents per gallon. A 5-cent drop was reported in the Lower Atlantic, and four other regions had a drop of 4 cents or more.

This week’s lowest diesel price per gallon is $4.929 in the Gulf Coast region.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on April 4 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $5.144, down 4.1 cents.

East Coast – $5.206, down 4.3 cents.

New England – $5.283, down 2.6 cents.

Central Atlantic – $5.363, down 3.7 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $5.095, down 5 cents.

Midwest – $4.947, down 4.7 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.929, down 4.3 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $5.055, up 1.1 cents.

West Coast – $5.832, down 4.2 cents.

West Coast less California – $5.312, down 9 cents.

California – $6.289, no change.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by 3.6 cents to $5.054, according to an April 4 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

An 11.3-cent increase in the Rocky Mountain was the biggest this week. Prices in New England jumped by nearly 8 cents, California reported a 7-cent surge and two other regions saw their average price increase by at least 6 cents.

The Gulf Coast was the only region to report a decrease in prices from a week ago.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, April 4, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $5.054, up 3.6 cents.

East Coast – $5.169, up 4.2 cents.

New England – $5.197, up 7.9 cents.

Central Atlantic – $5.344, up 5.2 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $5.048, up 2.7 cents.

Midwest – $4.888, up 3.2 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.912, down seven-tenths of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $5.019, up 11.3 cents.

West Coast – $5.838, up 6.9 cents.

West Coast without California – $5.295, up 6 cents.

California – $6.282, up 7 cents.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $5.092 for April 4.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $5.123 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $4.259 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.091 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.135 per gallon on March 12, 2022, according to AAA. LL