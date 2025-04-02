Federal funds finalized for Washington Bridge project

April 2, 2025

SJ Munoz

|

A previously awarded federal grant has been signed, allowing the Washington Bridge project in Rhode Island to move forward.

The $221 million project will replace the current twin-span bridge built in 1969 that has been forced to operate beyond its capacity for decades, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation.

In March, with demolition work in progress, Gov. Dan McKee underlined the importance of the Washington Bridge project in a letter to U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

The westbound Washington Bridge has been closed since December 2023, when a critical failure was found during reconstruction.

The Rhode Island DOT also announced in March that it would begin posting data from the weigh-in-motion technology on the eastbound span of the bridge as a precautionary tool.

“This is another sign of continued progress in our work to build a modern, soundly constructed Washington Bridge that will outlast our lifetimes,” McKee said. “I want to thank our congressional delegation for their continued support in securing this funding.”

Carrying Providence-area traffic over the Seekonk River, the Washington Bridge connects with major highways including Interstate 95, Interstate 295, U.S. Highway 6 and state Routes 10 and 146.

“We are pleased to announce $221 million in grants for Rhode Island’s Washington Bridge – a critical link that carries thousands of vehicles a day,” Duffy said in a statement.

Weekend bridge closures

RIDOT said on March 24 that alternating single-lane closures on the Interstate 195 overpass between India Street and the I-195 on ramp in Providence are likely for approximately two weeks as demolition of the Washington Bridge substructure is completed.

The closures are expected to occur between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., with the on-ramp from Gano Street to I-195 West remaining open and pedestrian access maintained. LL

Read more Land Line coverage of Rhode Island news.

Related News

fuel tax

Rhode Island

Podcast: Nine states eye changes to their fuel tax

Several states are taking a long, hard look at their fuel taxes, and some that have had regular increases may slow that process down.

By Mark Reddig | February 11

Truck parking

News

Sen. Lummis wants to redirect unused EV charger funds to truck parking

Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., wants unused electric vehicle charger funds redirected to roads, bridges and truck parking.

By Mark Schremmer | April 02

heavy trucks, federal excise tax

News

Rep. LaMalfa brings back bill to repeal tax on heavy trucks

Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., has renewed an effort to repeal the 1986 federal excise tax on heavy trucks and trailers.

By Mark Schremmer | April 02

truck parking

News

Truck parking is focus of bills from Southwest to Northeast

Legislators in multiple states are pursuing action that uses different methods to address concern about truck parking.

By Keith Goble | April 02

SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.