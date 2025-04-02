Federal funds finalized for Washington Bridge project

A previously awarded federal grant has been signed, allowing the Washington Bridge project in Rhode Island to move forward.

The $221 million project will replace the current twin-span bridge built in 1969 that has been forced to operate beyond its capacity for decades, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation.

It’s official — federal funding for the Washington Bridge has been affirmed. ✅ This is a win for Rhode Island, and we’re moving full speed ahead to get this project done. pic.twitter.com/DXTBTKgdHN — Governor Dan McKee (@GovDanMcKee) March 28, 2025

In March, with demolition work in progress, Gov. Dan McKee underlined the importance of the Washington Bridge project in a letter to U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

The westbound Washington Bridge has been closed since December 2023, when a critical failure was found during reconstruction.

The Rhode Island DOT also announced in March that it would begin posting data from the weigh-in-motion technology on the eastbound span of the bridge as a precautionary tool.

“This is another sign of continued progress in our work to build a modern, soundly constructed Washington Bridge that will outlast our lifetimes,” McKee said. “I want to thank our congressional delegation for their continued support in securing this funding.”

Carrying Providence-area traffic over the Seekonk River, the Washington Bridge connects with major highways including Interstate 95, Interstate 295, U.S. Highway 6 and state Routes 10 and 146.

“We are pleased to announce $221 million in grants for Rhode Island’s Washington Bridge – a critical link that carries thousands of vehicles a day,” Duffy said in a statement.

Weekend bridge closures

RIDOT said on March 24 that alternating single-lane closures on the Interstate 195 overpass between India Street and the I-195 on ramp in Providence are likely for approximately two weeks as demolition of the Washington Bridge substructure is completed.

The closures are expected to occur between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., with the on-ramp from Gano Street to I-195 West remaining open and pedestrian access maintained. LL

