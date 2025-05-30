Federal disaster relief funds now available

The U.S. Department of Transportation has released $1.5 billion in federal funds to aid disaster recovery efforts across the U.S., the agency announced on Wednesday, May 28.

These disaster relief funds are intended to repair roads, bridges and other transportation infrastructure damaged by natural disasters, including $683 million for Hurricane Helene recovery.

Affected areas will receive federal reimbursement funding under the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief program.

“We are expediting the process to remove unnecessary barriers for urgent projects so communities can rebuild in real time,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said. “We will continue to support impacted states and regions every step of the way as they make emergency repairs and get critical transportation infrastructure back up and running as quickly and safely as possible.”

The highest amounts of disaster recovery funds were awarded to North Carolina ($415 million), Tennessee ($227 million), South Carolina ($68.8 million), Florida ($44.6 million) and Georgia ($26.4 million) due to damages incurred from Hurricanes Helene, Milton and Debby.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, more than 600 roads in North Carolina alone were forced to close. Interstate 40, connecting North Carolina and Tennessee, remained closed until March 2025, when one lane in each direction was opened.

Additionally, 31 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico will have access to funds to repair and reconstruct federal-aid highways and federally owned roads damaged following natural disasters, catastrophic events and extreme weather such as flooding, wildfires and mudslides.

“The Federal Highway Administration has been working closely with states across the country to restore vital transportation networks and provide safe travel for the public,” said Federal Highway Chief Counsel Jay Payne. “As we continue to provide disaster relief, we remain steadfast in our commitment to provide the federal resources needed until all highway transportation links are restored.”

A complete list of emergency relief program allocations for fiscal year 2025 is available on the FHWA website. LL