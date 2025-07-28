Federal autonomous vehicle legislation introduced

Establishing a national framework for autonomous vehicle trucking is the focus of proposed legislation recently introduced by Rep. Vince Fong, R-Calif.

The America Drives Act would preempt state laws pertaining to autonomous commercial vehicles while supporting the deployment and regulation of autonomous vehicles in interstate commerce.

If this proposal becomes law, states would not be allowed to prohibit the operation of commercial motor vehicles with Level 4 or Level 5 automated driving systems based on the absence of a human occupant.

“By establishing a federal framework for autonomous trucks and empowering the Department of Transportation to set practical regulations, we can safely scale this emerging technology nationwide,” Fong said. “The America Drives Act provides a clear path for adoption across state lines, helping support supply chain efficiency, strengthen domestic commerce and ensure the United States remains unbeatable in the global marketplace.”

An exemption for fully autonomous trucks from human-specific requirements, such as hours of service and drug testing, is included in the America Drives Act.

The bill would also align with a 2023 FMCSA exemption request that a flashing, cab-mounted beacon be used for a disabled commercial vehicle instead of warning triangles.

OOIDA wrote in formal comments to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in March 2025 that the public needs greater transparency when it comes to autonomous vehicles.

“While autonomous vehicles might improve safety under certain conditions, they create new risks with dangerous outcomes,” the Association wrote in comments signed by President Todd Spencer. “OOIDA has advocated for autonomous vehicle standards that are based on documented research and testing data. OOIDA supports mandatory testing, safety and crash-reporting requirements that will provide the public with direct and easy access to information about autonomous vehicle performance.”

OOIDA added that what has been submitted often appears more like public relations materials than actual safety performance data.

“Identifying Research Gaps through Self-Driving Car Data Analysis,” co-authored by Missy Cummings of George Mason University, dove into the safety aspects autonomous vehicles present.

Artificial intelligence is not reasoning or thinking like a human, Cummings said.

“If not designed correctly, automation or autonomy can lead to some catastrophic events,” Cummings told Trucking with OOIDA. “If we can’t figure out how to address the phantom braking problem, self-driving trucking is never going to work. It’s also going to severely limit the self-driving car.”

Fong said 35 states allow some form of autonomous truck testing or deployment, while others have imposed “restrictive or conflicting regulations.”

The Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association threw its support behind a Congressional effort to establish autonomous vehicle regulations.

“Congressman Fong’s bill is exactly the bold action needed to cement U.S. leadership in this transformative field,” said Jeff Farrah, CEO of the Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association.

“By embracing the benefits of autonomous trucking, this bill would strengthen American supply chains, enhance road safety and keep the U.S. at the forefront of global transportation innovation. We look forward to working with lawmakers and the administration to advance smart AV policy that prioritizes both safety and innovation.” LL

