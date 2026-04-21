Federal agencies plan to address traffic bottlenecks

The U.S. DOT and Federal Highway Administration recently announced an effort to identify traffic bottlenecks and deliver congestion relief across America.

Called the Freedom to Drive initiative, the plan calls for states to collaborate with federal agencies to maximize roadway capacity by fast-tracking projects that alleviate traffic bottlenecks and leveraging American technology and private-sector partnerships.

“We are working to deliver less congested roads and highways to give you a little bit more time at home with your family around the dinner table,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “Part of ushering in a golden age of travel means making it a little easier to get where you need to go.”

In a letter from Transportation Secretary Duffy, governors are asked to identify at least two and up to five of the worst bottlenecks in their state and outline actionable steps.

A website has been made available as a central resource offering tools and strategies.

“By working hand-in-hand with states to tackle our toughest infrastructure challenges, we will eliminate the bottlenecks of the past,” said Deputy Transportation Secretary Steven G. Bradbury.

The U.S. DOT and FHWA underlined key issues prompting this plan:

America is home to 10 of the 25 most congested cities in the world, including Chicago and Los Angeles.

In 2024, the average urban auto commuter spent 63 hours stuck in traffic. That equals $269 billion in lost productivity.

Not only are Americans losing valuable time with their families and loved ones, but delays to commercial and freight activity also impact the economy.

Rural areas also face disruptions due to crashes, severe weather and recreational travel.

“We want local solutions that serve all road users, instead of federal bureaucrats favoring one mode of travel over another,” FHWA Administrator Sean McMaster said.

Traffic bottlenecks study

In February, the American Transportation Research Institute released its annual traffic congestion study.

That data showed that rush-hour truck speeds were down from the previous year, with the average rush-hour truck speed below 30 mph at the top 10 worst traffic bottlenecks in the U.S.

Texas led all states with 12 truck bottlenecks in the top 100, according to ATRI’s research. Georgia has nine locations, while California and Tennessee each contain eight of the worst bottleneck locations nationwide.

“Congestion delays inflicted on truckers are the equivalent of 436,000 drivers sitting idle for an entire year,” ATRI President and COO Rebecca Brewster said. “This data gives policymakers a road map to reduce chokepoints, lower emissions, and drive economic growth.” LL