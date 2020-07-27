Federal acquisition rule could affect defense load contracts

A rule by the U.S. Department of Defense that is set to go into effect next month could affect trucking companies that use certain technology.

An adjustment to the federal acquisition regulation would prohibit agencies from entering into, or extending or renewing a contract with an entity that uses certain telecommunications and video surveillance services or equipment.

“That statute covers certain telecommunications equipment and services produced or by Huawei Technologies Co. or ZTE Corp. and certain video surveillance products or telecommunications equipment and services produced or provided by Hytera Communications Corp., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., or Dahua Technology Co.,” the notice stated. “The statute is not limited to contracting with entities that use end-products produced by those companies. It also covers the use of any equipment, system, or service that uses covered telecommunications equipment or services as a substantial or essential component of any system, or as critical technology as part of any system.”

The rule for the Department of Defense, General Services Administration, and National Aeronautics and Space Administration is set to go into effect Aug. 13.

Doug Morris, OOIDA’s director of security operations, said this could affect trucking companies that have their trucks installed with dashcams, driver-facing cameras, or electronic logging devices that run off a smartphone or tablet from one of these companies.

“If you have anything in your truck that has this technology in it transportation-wise, you cannot contract with the federal government for these three agencies,” Morris told Land Line Now. “It all has to do with the defense industry and national security.”

In certain cases, agency leaders can grant a one-time waiver that would expire no later than Aug. 13, 2022.