The U.S. average diesel fuel price per gallon dropped less than a penny from one week ago to $2.427 per gallon, according to a weekly federal report dated Monday, July 27. ProMiles.com, however, reports a bigger shift in prices in the other direction.

Slightly lower average prices were recorded for most regions by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Only New England and California average prices bucked the trend with slight increases.

One year ago the average U.S. price was 60.7 cents per gallon higher, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel fuel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $2.427, down three-fifths of a cent.

East Coast – $2.519, down one-tenth of a cent.

New England – $2.632, up three-fifths of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $2.697, down one-fifth of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $2.375, down one-fifth of a cent.

Midwest – $2.301, down four-fifths of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $2.183, down 1.5 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.342, down one-tenth of a cent.

West Coast – $2.954, no change.

West Coast without California – $2.586, down 1.1 cents.

California – $3.256, up four-fifths of a cent.

ProMiles.com reports the average retail price for diesel fuel per gallon in the U.S. on Monday, July 27, went up 1.7 cents from a week before.

ProMiles, the software company that maintains the websites ProMiles.com and TruckMiles.com, offers its own weekly fuel price information. The company’s fuel price data are presented in the same format used by the EIA in the agency’s weekly reports. The prices include a national average as well as regional averages and comparisons to the previous week and the previous year.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

The average retail price for a gallon of diesel increased more than 9 cents for the Rocky Mountain region. The average price for the Gulf Coast region increased nearly 4 cents. All other fluctuations were smaller.

The U.S. average diesel fuel price is 59.8 cents lower than one year ago, ProMiles reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel fuel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.337, up 1.7 cents.

East Coast – $2.471, down two-fifths of a cent.

New England – $2.605, down two-fifths of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $2.65, down one-fifth of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $2.351, down seven-tenths of a cent.

Midwest – $2.255, up three-tenths of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $2.234, up 3.9 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.337, up 9.1 cents.

West Coast – $2.727, up a 1.2 cents.

West Coast without California – $2.48, down one-fifth of a cent

California – $3.139, up 1.2 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $2.432 for Monday, July 27.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $2.434 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.44 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.992 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

Last week’s diesel fuel report is here.