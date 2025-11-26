Feasting on freight: Thieves look to gobble cargo this Thanksgiving

While the risk of cargo theft over the Thanksgiving holiday isn’t new, one industry insider is noting a “significant” increase in incidents compared to previous years.

On Tuesday, Nov. 25, CargoNet – a Jersey City-based company specializing in cargo security and recovery – issued an alert ahead of an anticipated spike in theft incidents over the holiday weekend.

According to the company, a total of 79 cargo theft incidents were reported during the 2024 Thanksgiving holiday, which runs from the Tuesday before the holiday through the following Monday. That total marks an increase of nearly 65% when compared to the previous year.

That noted increase is in line with what many have observed over the past half-decade: the cargo theft problem is getting worse. In fact, data from CargoNet shows that theft incidents have increased each year since 2021.

“The data demonstrates that criminal organizations consistently exploit the Thanksgiving holiday period, when shipment volumes increase and security staffing may be reduced,” the company said in a statement.

In terms of which cargo types are most vulnerable during the holiday, CargoNet said that food and beverage shipments accounted for nearly 40% of all reported thefts during the 2024 Thanksgiving holiday. Other consistently targeted commodities include computers, alcoholic beverages and automobile tires.

The company also said shipments of copper, enterprise server hardware and nutritional supplements have emerged in 2025 as appealing cargo for thieves.

As for where cargo theft is most prevalent during the holiday season, California continues to be number one with a bullet, with more than twice the number of incidents over the past five years than the next-closest state. Illinois, Texas, Florida and Georgia round out the top five most targeted states.

On top of the states historically targeted during the holiday week, Keith Lewis, Vice President of Operations at CargoNet, said that theft activity in the New York metropolitan area is “particularly concerning.”

“Criminal organizations have transformed this region into a sophisticated operation hub for shipment misdirection and fraud,” Lewis said. “Combined with the persistent threats in California, Illinois, and Texas, the geographic spread of organized cargo theft requires a coordinated, industry-wide security response during the Thanksgiving period and beyond.”

To combat cargo theft, the company suggests that drivers park in secure locations with adequate lighting and security measures. In addition, the company said that drivers should be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement or their employer.

Other tips for avoiding cargo theft include checking ahead of delivery to determine whether the receiver’s operating hours will be impacted by the holiday. Carriers are also encouraged to adjust their schedule to avoid unnecessary staging or leaving cargo unattended. LL