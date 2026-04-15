Faulty turn signals prompt Volvo and Mack Trucks recall

Volvo and Mack Trucks are recalling certain trucks after discovering an issue with the turn signals.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall documents, Volvo and Mack Trucks are recalling a batch of 2025-27 VNLs, 2026-27 VNRs, 2025-27 Pioneers and 2027 Anthems. Affected trucks may have faulty turn signals.

Trucks affected by the recall may have software that does not provide adequate current for incandescent trailer turn signal indicators. Consequently, rear turn signal lamps may not work. This could increase the risk of a crash as nearby motorists would not know when the trailer is turning or changing lanes.

Volvo and Mack Trucks discovered the issue on a test vehicle back in January. An investigation found that trucks manufactured with added bodybuilder functionality had a lower current setting. No warranty claims, field reports, incidents or injuries related to the defect have been reported.

If a Volvo or Mack truck has faulty turn signals, the driver will see a trailer turn signal malfunction message in the instrument cluster when the turn signal is used.

Dealers will install updated software on affected trucks, which should fix the issue by increasing the available current to the turn signals.

Notification letters to owners of affected trucks will be mailed out May 31. For questions about Volvo Trucks’ recall, contact its customer service at 800-528-6586 with recall number RVXX2604. NHTSA’s number for the recall is 26V208. Questions for the Mack Trucks recall should be directed to 800-866-1177 with recall number SC0493. NHTSA’s number for that recall is 26V207.

Drivers who want to get ahead of the notification letter can check to see if their truck is part of the recall. Just head over to NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter the truck’s VIN.

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