Faulty fuel tank bracket cause of Wabash National trailer recall

The National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration has issued a recall for hundreds of Wabash National trailers, due to an issue with the fuel tank brackets.

According to the recall, detached fuel tank brackets could allow the fuel tank to separate from the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash or injury.

The recall is estimated to affect more than 350 Wabash van trailers from model years 2018 to 2022.

Dealers will add an aluminum plate and four fasteners to each bracket, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed in September 2021. Owners may contact Wabash customer service at (765)771-5404. Wabash’s number for this recall is B21012.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov. The NHTSA campaign number is 21V588000. LL

