Fatal crash under investigation

Traffic was diverted for several hours following a fatal crash in the Denver area.

Local law enforcement said the crash involved a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck.

In fatal car-truck crashes, a University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute study said passenger vehicles contributed to the cause of the crash 70% of the time. Other studies have determined that truckers are not the cause of the crash more than 80% of the time.

Driving in blind spots, improper merges and turning or crossing traffic too closely in front of a truck were among the errors leading to crashes found by these studies.

Prominent factors in a majority of car-truck crashes included speeding, distracted driving, impairment (31% of car drivers) and fatigue.

AAA recently released its findings that nearly half of drivers surveyed believe that going slightly over the limit is not really speeding. Additionally, two-thirds of respondents want any kind of speed limiter for trucks.

Colorado law enforcement investigating the crash on Sept. 18 said driving under the influence could have been a factor after they found open containers inside the pickup truck.

“Our preliminary investigation indicates the pickup driver swerved into the opposite lane of traffic,” the Wheat Ridge Police Department said on its Facebook page.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced deceased at a local hospital. Wheat River Police said the truck driver was “okay,” but no further details were available.

This crash remains under investigation.

Preliminary results released by the National Safety Council in September showed a decline in traffic fatalities in the first six months of 2026, compared to 2025.

However, that wasn’t the case in all locations.

Traffic fatalities were up 133% in Washington, D.C., by 24% in Delaware and 20% in Rhode Island.

Vermont, North Dakota, Kentucky, Alabama, Iowa, Wyoming, California and Mississippi also reported increases of 12% or more.

“While the national trend continues to point in the right direction, our work is far from complete,” said Lorraine Martin, National Safety Council CEO and chair of the Road to Zero Coalition. “As drivers, we can all make a difference by committing to driving safely and responsibly on every trip.” LL