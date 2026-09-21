Fatal crash, speeding violation led to ICE detaining trucker

A routine traffic stop for speeding in Moab, Utah, led to the arrest and ICE detainment of a trucker involved in a fatal crash in California in March.

Moab Police Department in Utah stopped CDL holder Chamkaur Singh, from India, on Sept. 1, after officers clocked him 20 miles over the speed limit. During the stop, the Moab officer identified Singh as the subject of a nationwide fugitive warrant for homicide – vehicular manslaughter after a crash that killed two people in California.

The crash took place on March 29 in Ontario. While California Highway Patrol officers were responding to a two-vehicle crash, a truck allegedly driven by Singh in the slow lane rear-ended one car, killing one passenger and critically injuring another. The truck proceeded to hit another vehicle, killing a second person. Seven vehicles were involved in total, and two other people were injured, according to a Department of Homeland Security news release.

Body cam footage of the speeding-related traffic stop shows officers telling Singh why he was being detained.

“There’s a warrant out of California that matches your information,” a Moab officer told Singh in the video.

The Moab officer confirmed the warrant with the California Highway Patrol.

“So, we got in touch with California, San Bernardino County, okay, they confirmed it is you on that warrant, so this time you are under arrest,” another officer told Singh.

Singh was taken into custody without incident.

According to the Homeland Security release, Singh was issued his CDL by California on May 10, 2025, despite being an “illegal alien.” Singh’s driving record includes three convictions, including improper lane or location, following too closely and speeding.

Singh claims to have left India in December 2020 and traveled through the United Arab Emirates, Brazil, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, Honduras, Guatemala and Mexico, before entering the United States through Arizona in August 2021. Although he was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol, he was ultimately released.

Non-domiciled CDL rule contested

The Department of Transportation and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration have targeted non-domiciled CDLs as a threat to highway safety.

Federal regulations allowed states to issue CDLs to individuals without a residence in that particular state. That opened the door to allowing states to issue non-domiciled CDLs to people in the U.S. who were not necessarily citizens.

In February, FMCSA unveiled a final rule that was projected to remove 200,000 non-domiciled CDL holders off the road.

Specifically, this final rule limited eligibility for non-domiciled CDLs and CDL permits for foreign-domiciled individuals to those who hold specific, verifiable employment-based nonimmigrant status.

The issue has escalated from a funding fight between the DOT and the state of California to a full-blown legal battle. The U.S. District Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit heard oral arguments on Sept. 16.

One of the big arguments in the case is whether federal law prevents states from issuing non-domiciled CDLs for a date beyond the expiration date of the applicant’s work authorization documents.

“FMCSA’s final determination cites just one basis for its decision to withhold $160 million of highway funding from California – that the DMV had not canceled approximately 20,000 licenses with expiration dates that exceeded the date on the driver’s legal presence documentation,” California Deputy Attorney General Kristen Kido told the D.C. Circuit’s three-judge panel. “But no federal law required those cancellations. All of the licenses at issue complied with federal law.”

The three-judge panel had plenty of questions for both sides during the hearing. Read more about the case here.

The three-judge panel will review the arguments before deciding. Following oral arguments, it typically takes months for an appeals court to issue a ruling. LL