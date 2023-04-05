FAST enrollment event planned for Detroit port of entry

April 5, 2023

Land Line Staff

|

A Free and Secure Trade enrollment event is coming soon to one port of entry.

The FAST event, organized by Canada Border Services Agency and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, is planned for April 17-21 at the Detroit port of entry.

All conditionally approved applicants, including new applicants and renewing members, are invited to attend these events, according to a news release from the Canadian Trucking Alliance. Interviews through the Trusted Traveler portal can be scheduled immediately at the enrollment events.

Applicants entering the U.S. to complete their interview must meet all applicable travel requirements.

On the day of the interview, FAST applicants will be required to provide these items:

  • Proof of citizenship
  • Driver’s license
  • Work identification and/or letter from current employer
  • Employment history
  • Address history
  • All documents needed to support any updates to your application

Carriers are encouraged to register for the upcoming event as soon as possible to ensure your preferred interview slot and your ability to expedite the FAST approval process.

According to the CBSA website, the FAST program is a joint venture between their agency and the U.S. CBP that “enhances border and trade chain security while making cross-border commercial shipments simpler and subject to fewer delays.”

There is a $50 registration or renewal fee for the FAST program. Once a driver is accepted, their membership will last for five years. You can renew your card through an online portal prior to the expiration date to maintain FAST privileges.

Benefits of the FAST program:

  • Expedited customs processing for commercial carriers
  • The ability to use designated FAST lanes to more quickly transport goods into the U.S.

CTA says that additional FAST blitzes are being planned at the Detroit port of entry for May and September, with further events potentially taking place at the Buffalo and Champlain ports of entry later this year. LL

