Fall ballots in western U.S. will include transportation questions

Voters in multiple large cities and counties in the western United States will decide next week on questions to benefit transportation work.

San Diego County, Calif.

In San Diego County, one question will ask voters whether to raise the sales tax rate across the county by one-half cent for transportation infrastructure.

Measure G is a citizen initiative that requires a simple majority for passage.

Transit projects would receive 62% of tax revenue. Road and highway projects would receive 27% of tax revenue. Another 7% would be earmarked for local streets and roads, including repaving streets and filling potholes.

There is no sunset clause. As a result, the tax would continue until ended by voters.

Advocates have said the tax would benefit the county and cities throughout the county. They add that the tax is necessary to make “essential transportation improvements” to ease congestion and reduce smog.

Additionally, they’ve said it would help provide residents and visitors more viable alternatives to driving.

Some critics have said the measure does not put enough money toward highway expansions. Others have argued the San Diego Association of Governments cannot be trusted with more money, citing a history of financial scandals involving the agency.

Fremont County, Wyo.

Voters in Fremont County will decide whether to continue the collection of a 1-cent sales tax for infrastructure work throughout the area.

Since 2012, the state’s fifth-largest county has collected a penny tax for roads, bridges and underground infrastructure. The tax is applied to retail sales of tangible personal property, admissions and services performed within the county.

A portion of the funds raised are distributed to cities throughout the county.

One question on the Nov. 5 ballot will ask voters whether to continue the tax for another four years.

Supporters have said it’s important to extend the tax collection to continue to aid critical infrastructure.

Carson City, Nev.

The Carson City ballot will include two questions to fund local roads.

These would raise an estimated $7 million annually for reconstructing, maintaining and repairing local roads in the state’s capital city.

The first question would add a quarter-cent to the city’s 7.6% sales tax.

All new revenue would be prohibited from use for new road construction, public transit or air quality improvements.

The second question would implement a 1-cent supplemental government services tax. The tax would be collected at the Department of Motor Vehicles during vehicle registration.

Passage would authorize the county to levy 1 cent of every dollar for up to 35% of a vehicle’s value. The amount would decrease with vehicle depreciation.

Supporters have pointed out that local roads, which make up the majority of the city’s roadway network, do not qualify for federal grants.

They’ve added that the additional revenue would help address a $21 million annual shortfall between current funding and maintenance needs of the existing network.

A simple majority is required for the approval of each question.

Gallatin County, Mont.

Ballots in Gallatin County will include a question about whether to increase the local option motor vehicle tax.

The existing half-percent tax is applied when vehicles are registered in the state’s second-largest county. The tax also applies to registration renewals.

About 70% of existing revenue from the tax stays with the county. The other 30% is distributed to cities and towns based on population.

About one-third of Gallatin County’s share goes to the county general fund. Another 30% is applied to the public safety fund, and 10% is used for road infrastructure.

If an extension is approved by voters, the tax would increase from 0.5% to 0.7%. Road infrastructure would receive all new revenue.

Advocates have said the county has a limited budget to repair roads and that the tax increase would help address urgent transportation infrastructure needs throughout the growing county. LL

Gallatin County voters will decide on a proposed increase to the local option motor vehicle tax, which is applied when vehicles are registered. The current rate is 0.5%. State law allows it to be up to 0.7%. If approved, extra funds would help improve county road infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/ImlwyuzcWw — Gallatin County (@Gallatin_County) October 7, 2024

