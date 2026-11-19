Nevada lawmakers want to crack down on staged crashes and the fake insurance claims that follow. These schemes can put innocent truckers and motorists in danger and add to the cost of insurance.

AB27 would make it easier to prosecute everyone involved, from the drivers who stage the crashes to the people who plan them. It would also increase penalties when the scams involve big claims, serious injuries or deaths.

Federal lawmakers are also targeting staged crashes. Proposals in the U.S. House and Senate would make staging a vehicle collision a specific federal crime. The efforts have the support of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association.

AB27 would take a similar approach under Nevada law. Penalties would increase based on the amount claimed and the harm caused.

AB27 sets tougher penalties for staged crashes

Under current Nevada law, standard insurance fraud is a Category D felony. It typically carries one to four years in prison.

AB27 would create two tougher penalty tiers specifically for staged-crash fraud.

The first would apply when the fraudulent claim reaches $10,000 or more, or the crash injures someone other than the person committing the fraud. Those cases could bring two to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

The second level would apply if the crash causes substantial bodily harm or death to anyone, including someone involved in the scheme. Penalties could reach five to 20 years in prison and a $100,000 fine. A driver’s license suspension or revocation of at least two years would also be required.

Organizers could face prison, too

AB27 reaches beyond the drivers who deliberately crash their vehicles. It also targets people who recruit participants or arrange the collision.

That matters because staged-crash schemes can involve more than the drivers behind the wheel. People who set up the scam could face prosecution even if they never take part in the collision themselves.

The bill would also apply its most severe penalties when someone involved in the scheme is seriously hurt or killed. A willing passenger would not be excluded from that protection.

Staged crashes can have real consequences

Staged crashes are not just insurance scams. They can put innocent truckers and motorists in danger. They can also leave insurers paying claims for wrecks that never should have happened.

For truckers, a staged crash can mean more than a damaged vehicle. An innocent driver could face injuries, lost work and a long insurance fight.

AB27 would give Nevada prosecutors a clearer path to pursue the people behind these schemes. It also sends a stronger message that staging a crash can carry serious consequences, especially when someone gets hurt or killed. LL

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