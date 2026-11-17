In the modern era of “see something, say something,” options have been pretty scarce for truckers to report drivers who might be committing CDL fraud. And, by pretty scarce, except for the non-descriptively named National Consumer Complaint Database, there were no options beyond dropping the dime on a driver to law enforcement on the roadside or at a scale house.

That changed in 2026 with the introduction of a temporary tip line.

The Department of Homeland Security launched a tip line for truckers to help assist in the federal government’s crackdown on CDL fraud. Now, a recently introduced piece of legislation aims to make the hotline a permanent fixture.

Introduced in the House on Nov. 12 by Rep. Dave Taylor, R-Ohio, the CDL Fraud Tipline Act seeks to “codify the email address, submission form and any other requirements to submit and maintain the hotline.” Additionally, the bill would require DHS to report to Congress annually the number of tips received by the hotline as well as the number of fraudulently issued CDLs reported by each state.

“American families deserve to know that they’re sharing the road with CDL drivers who are properly trained, vetted and equipped to operate heavy commercial vehicles in a way that keeps everyone safe,” Taylor said in a statement. “President Trump and the Department of Homeland Security have taken decisive action by launching the CDL Fraud Tipline, and I’m proud to lead the effort to make it permanent to ensure our highways are safe for generations to come.”

Launched by DHS in September, the tip line is a catch-all for truckers to report suspected immigration violations, employment exploitation or CDL fraud.

At the time, the agency pointed to a string of fatal crashes involving individuals in the country without authorization who were granted CDLs from varying states with “devastating impacts for American citizens” as the reason for launching the hotline.

“Too many American lives have been lost or permanently changed because illegal aliens who have no business being on our roads have been granted CDLs,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in September. “ICE and our federal partners, including the Department of Transportation, will be cracking down on CDL fraud so that not one more American life is lost to a reckless illegal alien behind the wheel of a semi-truck.”

After its introduction, the CDL Fraud Tipline Act was referred to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. The legislation currently has 10 Republican co-sponsors, including representatives from Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas and Wyoming.

Among the co-sponsors is Congresswoman Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., who has made trucking safety a focus of her legislative agenda. Hageman has proposed a number of pro-trucking initiatives, including proposals addressing commercial driver license management, chameleon carriers and English-language proficiency for CDL holders.

“Dangerous drivers anywhere threaten families everywhere. While the Trump administration embraces a whole-of-government approach to rid our highways of unqualified drivers, we need all hands on deck to crack down on bad actors,” Hageman said. “The CDL fraud tipline gives every American an avenue to say something when they see something.”

The hotline is managed by Homeland Security Investigations, and tips can be made anonymously. You can make a report of suspected CDL fraud by dialing 866-347-2423 or online here. The agency requests that reports with the same information should not be made more than once, and that you should not file duplicate reports on the tip line and online. LL