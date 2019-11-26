ExxonMobil Folds of Honor wrapping up third year

If you’re looking to get an oil change before the end of November, there is a still a chance to participate in ExxonMobil’s Folds of Honor campaign.

ExxonMobil’s Mobil Delvac brand and TA Truck Service have partnered once again to provide truckers across the U.S. with an opportunity to make a difference with every Mobil Delvac oil change. The promotion, which runs throughout the month of November, donates $5 to Folds of Honor each time a Mobil Delvac oil change is purchased at a participating TA Truck Service Center. The campaign will contribute up to $50,000.

In addition, drivers who purchase a Mobil Delvac oil change before Dec. 31 will receive a collectible veterans supporter hat, while supplies last, designed in colors inspired by the different branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.

“Veterans are an important part of our industry – whether they’re a driver, a technician, or a supplier, most people in the trucking business know someone who has served,” said Craig Barr, non-highway and heavy duty sales adviser at ExxonMobil and former U.S. Marine Corps sergeant. “That’s why we’re proud to continue this great program with TA Truck Service and Folds of Honor and help play our part in giving back to the families of fallen or wounded veterans, all while making it easy for truckers to show their support as well.”

Folds of Honor is a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members, including 4,500 scholarships in 2019 alone. Many of the scholarship recipients are working to enter the trucking industry.

One 2019-20 scholarship recipient, Denver Richardson, is a student at Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology and studying to become a mechanic specializing in diesel trucks and transmissions. See Denver’s story and the impact Folds of Honor has had on supporting his educational journey below.

Folds of Honor estimates that there are more than 1 million disabled and fallen service members in the U.S. and nearly 2 million dependents of military heroes that have been adversely affected by war. The cost to provide educational scholarships to all of those dependents would total more than $9 million.

This is the third year in a row ExxonMobil and TA Truck Service have partnered with Folds of Honor for this promotion.