ExxonMobil expanding Canadian refinery

ExxonMobil is increasing renewable fuel production at its Strathcona refinery, so much so, that when completed in 2025, it’s expected to be the largest renewable diesel producer in Canada.

The facility near Edmonton will use locally sourced feedstock and low-carbon hydrogen to produce renewable fuel that can be used to power existing diesel vehicles, the company said in a news release.

Following expansion completion, the Strathcona refinery will produce 20,000 barrels of renewable diesel per day and more than 6 million barrels of renewable diesel annually, or the equivalent of taking 650,000 vehicles off the road, ExxonMobil said.

The company said increased capacity will help diesel-powered fleets as well as boost Western Canada’s mining operations, particularly in northern Alberta.

“The transition to renewable fuel is made possible through engineering advanced and collaborative efforts between research teams, facility operators and key partnerships,” the Houston-based oil and gas corporation said. “Together, Strathcona team members and local partners like Air Products are creating a roadmap for the future.”

Energy transition

Last month, ExxonMobil released its second-quarter earnings report.

Chairman and chief executive officer, Michael Woods, said ExxonMobil is playing a leading role in the industry’s energy transition with the acquisition of Nucor and three world-scale CO2 offtake agreements.

The report also revealed the company’s second-highest throughput in 15 years and earnings of $7.9 billion. LL

More Land Line news.