ExxonMobil announces expansion of Beaumont refinery

ExxonMobil recently announced the completion of a $2 billion project that increases capacity for transportation fuels by 250,000 barrels per day at its Beaumont, Texas refinery.

The expansion is the largest to any U.S. refinery since 2012, said an ExxonMobil news release.

“ExxonMobil maintained its commitment to the Beaumont expansion even through the lows of the pandemic, knowing consumer demand would return and new capacity would be critical in the post-pandemic economic recovery,” Karen McKee, president of ExxonMobil Product Solutions, said in a statement.

Already one of the largest refining operations in the Gulf Coast region, this expansion increases the Beaumont refinery’s capacity to over 630,000 barrels per day. It is now one of the largest refineries in the U.S.

“The new crude unit enables us to produce even more transportation fuels at a time when demand is surging,” McKee said. “This expansion is the equivalent of a medium-sized refinery and is a key part of our plans to provide society with reliable, affordable energy products.”

ExxonMobil processes Permian crude oil at the Beaumont refinery, which produces diesel, gasoline and jet fuel among its finished products.

Construction on the expansion began in 2019 and involved 1,700 contractors. According to the news release, the project was completed on time and on budget.

Last year, ExxonMobil reached record production as well as its highest global throughput since 2022. The new crude unit will position the company to further capitalize on segregated crude in the Delaware Basin, said the news release.

ExxonMobil has added over 50 full-time employees to the expanded refinery. The company now employs approximately 2,100 employees in the Beaumont area. LL

