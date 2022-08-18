Expo program focuses on avoiding hemp transport problems

Some costly mistakes have been made in transporting hemp and hemp products. A broker will discuss how to avoid them during a presentation on Aug. 19 at the Southern Hemp Expo.

Kevin Schultz, co-founder of 357 Hemp Logistics, is scheduled to present a program at 3:40 p.m. titled “Keep on Truckin’ – How to Avoid Costly Mistakes Transporting Hemp.” The expo is being presented at The Fairgrounds Nashville in Nashville, Tenn.

Schultz started has been shipping hemp domestically and internationally since 2019, according to a news release. He helped two well-known hemp companies, PharmaCann and Verano, to grow.

His hemp company, 357 Hemp Logistics, is a subsidiary The 357 Company, a brokerage based in Elmhurst, Ill. Sister subsidiaries under the 357 umbrella are 357 Kerbsyde, 357 Logistics and 357 Marketplace.

Schultz recently joined the board of directors of the Hemp Alliance of Tennessee.

“Shipping hemp is far more complex and regulated than most other cargo,” Schultz said in a news release.

A patchwork of state regulations complicates hemp logistics despite federal hemp legalization.

One issue Schultz’s company addresses is cargo insurance. Often, carriers do not have cargo insurance that covers hemp products. This company offers $75,000 hemp cargo insurance for each shipment, according to a news release.

Growing hemp demand

The U.S. industrial hemp market is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 20% from 2022 to 2030, according to data quoted in the news release from Grand View Research.

“Initially our focus was on domestic shipping of biomass, oils, concentrates, and finished CBD products, such as vapes, tinctures and topicals,” Brandon Goehl, 357 chief strategy officer and co-founder of 357 Hemp Logistics, said in the news release. “However, the U.S. hemp market is undergoing a significant shift to a wider variety of hemp fiber products.

Demand is rising for hemp seed and hemp seed oils for dietary items, cosmetics, and personal care due to their high nutritional values and beneficial fatty acids and proteins.

The fibers segment dominated the global market in 2021 and is expected to retain that dominant position through 2030. Hemp fibers are used in paper, carpeting, home furnishing, construction materials, insulation, auto parts and composites. LL

Hemp logistics troubles

There is a history of truck drivers and companies getting into trouble hauling hemp.