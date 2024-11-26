Expert says Thanksgiving week ‘one of the most dangerous times of the year’ for cargo theft

It’s no secret to truckers that the Thanksgiving holiday brings a spike in cargo theft, but one industry insider is calling the window around Turkey Day “one of the most dangerous times of the year” when it comes to potential theft.

According to Keith Lewis, CargoNet’s vice president of operations, the holiday period – which begins the Tuesday before Thanksgiving and runs through the following Monday – is a “very opportunistic time” for cargo thieves.

In a recent interview with Land Line Now, Lewis said that weeklong stretch over Thanksgiving is one of few times the “whole supply chain comes to a halt,” with both shippers and receivers pausing operations. He added that on top of traditional cargo theft, the holiday pause also opens the door for another type of theft.

“If I’m going to commit a fraud, that gives me more time to get away with the fraud until the victim realizes I’ve stolen someone’s identity,” Lewis told Land Line.

Last week, CargoNet issued its annual alert to the industry, warning of the impending spike in cargo theft over the holiday week. According to data from the Jersey City-based logistics security firm, a total of 174 “significant theft events” have occurred in the past five years over that six-day holiday window – with an average loss per theft of $159,971.

“This is probably one of the most dangerous times of the year for the supply chain,” Lewis said.

Last year, Lewis said the company recorded nearly $7 million in stolen freight over the six-day window.

The expected spike in cargo theft comes on the heels of a third quarter in which the company reported a 14% increase in theft incidents over the previous year.

As far as where cargo theft has been highest over the holiday week, Lewis noted California, Texas and Illinois as the top three states for thieves to strike. In last week’s theft alert, CargoNet identified San Bernardino County and Los Angeles County in California, as well as Cook County in Illinois, as primary hotspots for theft with “clear concentrations of criminal activity” over Thanksgiving week. LL

Listen to Land Line Now’s full interview with Lewis below to hear how criminals decide what loads to target, as well as for tips on how to prevent cargo theft.