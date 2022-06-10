Expedite Expo 2022 set for July

June 10, 2022

SJ Munoz

For the 22nd year, the Expedite Expo will deliver valuable education as well as networking opportunities.

On Time Media recently announced the 2022 Expo is scheduled for July 15-16 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Since it began, Expedite Expo has been a marketplace for the entire expedite industry – owner-operators, drivers, carriers, and exhibitors – to come together, network, and grow, said a news release.

“Every year, I’m blown away by the passion and talent in this industry; hardworking men and women, determined to get through whatever the industry throws at them,” Joe Kalafat, owner of On Time Media, which presents the expo, said. “This year is a real celebration; these people, America’s best drivers, along with carriers and service providers who exhibit – have weathered one of the worst storms we have had to face as an industry. Though there are still many challenges ahead, their resilience and commitment is second to none.”

Free online registration for the 2022 Expo is now open.

Highlights

Educational sessions led by industry veterans and experts are planned from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on both days of the expo.
John Elliott, CEO of Taylor, Mich.-based Load One; Ellen Voie, president and CEO of Women in Trucking; and Marilyn Surber, transportation adviser at Tulsa, Okla.-based Tenstreet, are scheduled to speak about the state of the trucking industry at 10 a.m. on July 16

For more information and a full list of exhibitors and events visit the Expedite Expo website.

‘We can’t wait to welcome the men and women of the expedite trucking community back to their home at the Expedite Expo once again this year,” Kalafat said.

About

Expedite Expo is the only trade show in the nation that focuses exclusively on the expedited trucking industry, said the On Time Media news release.

Attendees and exhibitors from all over the U.S. and Canada come to the Expo to learn about the newest trucks, career opportunities and products geared specifically to owner-operators and drivers of medium and heavy-duty trucks.

Expedite Services, which offers expertise in financial services and technology as well as general business support, is the presenting sponsor of the 2022 Expo.

“The return of the Expedite Expo served as an important step for the trucking industry, demonstrating the value of once again successfully bringing together professional drivers, fleet owners, carriers and vendors for an in-person event,” said Jeff Tacker, executive vice president of Southhaven, Miss.-based Expediter Services. “The 2022 edition of the Expedite Expo was the perfect platform where we could introduce ES and our team to people who will become new friends, and we’re able to also reconnect with many of our old friends through the expo.” LL

