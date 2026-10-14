Expect to see more driverless trucks in 2027

Last week, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration gave a big green light to driverless trucking companies.

The green light was in the form of an exemption that allows autonomous trucking companies to fulfill a “warning device” regulation without needing a driver.

Specifically, motor carriers operating Level 4 automated driving system-equipped commercial motor vehicles are allowed to use cab-mounted warning beacons when stopped on a highway shoulder. The regulation, which aims to alert other road users when a commercial motor vehicle is stopped, requires the driver to place warning triangles in a specific manner.

FMCSA’s decision gives Aurora Innovation and other autonomous companies an exemption that lasts through Oct. 7, 2031. But more than that, FMCSA eliminated a key regulatory roadblock for companies that want to haul loads without a human on board.

Expect the size of driverless truck fleets to expand in the coming years.

Just a few weeks before FMCSA’s exemption announcement became official, Aurora said it was going to end 2026 with 200 driverless trucks in its operation. By 2030, Aurora expects to have 30,000 driverless trucks operating along U.S. highways.

“We have the enablers to drive real market growth,” Aurora CFO David Maday said. “This momentum puts us firmly on the path to profitability.”

Aurora isn’t the only autonomous company looking to haul loads across the country without a human on board.

Kodiak recently announced that it will soon begin conducting driverless operations for IKEA. Over the past four years, Kodiak delivered more than 1,300 autonomous loads for IKEA but with a “safety observer” aboard. Now, Kodiak will haul loads for the world’s largest furniture retailer without the need for a human.

“Unsupervised driverless operations – no human in the cab – represent a milestone the entire Kodiak team has been tirelessly working toward since Kodiak was founded more than eight years ago,” Kodiak wrote in a news release. “We are now only months away, and we could not be more excited to have IKEA as our partner on this journey.”

So, even though more than 60% of Americans say they are afraid of self-driving vehicles, your chances of glancing over and seeing an 80,000-pound vehicle without a driver behind the wheel are increasing.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association said that FMCSA’s exemption set a “troubling precedent” and that there is no substitute for a well-trained driver.

“Relaxing safety standards for the AV industry, which fights tooth and nail against even minimal transparency and accountability, should alarm all highway users,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said. “We hope this isn’t the start of a new trend at FMCSA, where tech profits are prioritized over highway safety and the livelihood of American truckers. We urge the agency to take a different approach in future requests.” LL